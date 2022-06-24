Watershed Distillery to Unveil New Four Peel Strawberry Gin Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio— The fourth annual Four Peel Fest, an evening block party and celebration of all things Four Peel Gin, is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, from 6 to 10 pm at Watershed Distillery located at 1145 Chesapeake Ave, Columbus, OH 43212. This will be the largest Four Peel Fest Watershed has hosted to date. The festival is free and open to the public.

Watershed is excited to welcome the community on-site for the annual event featuring food and drinks from Watershed Kitchen + Bar, an exclusive bottle release, live music by Mungbean, Magnolia and Luke Bollheimer, the annual .5k race, at leisure gin tours, and local makers and vendors.

The bottle release slated to be unveiled is Four Peel Strawberry Gin—Watershed’s first ever pink gin release. This limited release will be available at Watershed’s bottle shop from 11 am to 3 pm on July 16 or during Four Peel Fest from 6 to 10 pm, while supplies last. Four Peel Strawberry Gin is made with fresh Ohio strawberries and combines the nostalgia of a u-pick berry farm with the citrusy flavor of Four Peel Gin. The 750 ml bottles (44% alc/vol) will retail for $39.99.

“Four Peel Fest has always been about bringing the community together around citrus and sunshine for some summer fun,” shares Greg Lehman, CEO of Watershed Distillery. “We are thrilled to be releasing Four Peel Strawberry Gin this year and expect these bottles to go fast.”

About Watershed Distillery

Watershed Distillery is the largest independent Ohio distillery and producer of award-winning craft bourbons, gins, vodka and a variety of specialty spirits. Founded in 2010 by Greg Lehman, Watershed Distillery was inspired by the vision of creating great spirits and shared experiences that bring people together. Watershed Distillery offers seasonal curated events, daily tours and tasting experiences, and is home to Watershed Kitchen and Bar—consistently named one of the top restaurants and cocktail bars in Columbus.

For More Information:

http://www.watersheddistillery.com/four-peel-fest