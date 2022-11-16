West Sixth Brewing Announces New Barrel-Aged Beer Made In Collaboration With Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

LEXINGTON, Ky.— West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest craft breweries, has announced its third collaboration with Kentucky-based distillery, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, on a unique barrel-aged beer for all to enjoy, just in time for the holidays.

Rye Barrel Porter is a 9.0% porter that has aged in Bulleit rye whiskey barrels. This beer features malty caramel, chocolate, dark fruit, and hints of toffee aromas. Notes of rye whiskey make Rye Barrel Porter a complex, yet quaffable, barrel-aged beer.

“After the success of our first two collaborations with Bulleit, we were excited to dive in for the third with something new,” said Kelly Hieronymus, Marketing and Creative Director, West Sixth Brewing. “Rye Barrel Porter and this partnership emphasizes West Sixth’s commitment to making new and innovative beers.”

Both West Sixth Brewing and Bulleit Frontier Whiskey are Kentucky-based brands that are passionate about creating high-quality beverages that positively impact their community. This is their third collaboration following the release of Bourbon Barrel Brownie in 2021, and a vanilla offering of the same beer in May of 2022.

“We are thrilled to continue working with West Sixth as part of our Bulleit & Beer Program,” said Sophie Kelly, SVP of North American Whiskeys. “Now in its third evolution, this partnership continues to pioneer Bulleit’s commitment to local collaborations that focus on positive environmental impact, and unique experiences for customers.”

In an increasingly competitive climate, it is important for craft breweries and distilleries to find distinct ways to stand out to consumers that are constantly seeking new flavor experiences. With this third limited collaboration under their belts, West Sixth and Bulleit are pioneering a standout experience for Kentucky consumers.

Rye Barrel Porter will be available starting Monday, November 14th in select distribution throughout the state of Kentucky, including on draft and to-go in the West Sixth taprooms in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort & Newport.

About West Sixth Brewing

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating two taprooms in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, and a Louisville taproom opening in the NuLu neighborhood in spring 2020. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high-quality creative beers, making a positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10-Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon-neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

For More Information:

https://www.westsixth.com/ryebarrelporter