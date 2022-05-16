Westward Unveils May Whiskey Club Offering, An All-Oregon Bottling

PORTLAND, Ore.— Westward Whiskey, a Single Malt reimagined and elevated American whiskey, proudly introduces its next Whiskey Club release, Westward American Single Malt Elements: High Desert to Klamath Basin. While every whiskey made by the award-winning team at Westward is inspired by the American Northwest, this new release – the first of a forthcoming Elements series that will explore the region’s provenance – is an innovative representation of the producer’s Oregon home. Westward American Single Malt Elements: High Desert to Klamath Basin is made from elements sourced from Oregon, including two-row spring barley developed at Oregon State University. Prized for its flavor, the varietal is called Full Pint and is grown all around Klamath. This feature also includes a select blending from barley grown and malted in Madras, the central high desert, which was finished in Garryana (Oregon white oak) casks from Oregon Barrel Works, the Pacific Northwest’s only cooperage. Bottled at 90 proof and priced at $99.95 for 750ml, the release is now available for pre-order to Whiskey Club members at westwardwhiskey.com.

“We are products of our environment: not just of the climate and soil, but of the food and beverage, the people, and the culture,” said Miles Munroe, Lead Distiller & Blender, Westward Whiskey. “This whiskey represents the best of the Northwest: the barley bred, grown and malted by friends around Oregon; the Garryana oak for the barrels, grown on land around us and coopered in Oregon wine country; and yeast isolated and cultivated in Portland. Westward American Single Malt Elements is a deep dive into what makes Oregon such an exceptional place.”

Tasting Notes



Aroma: Dark floral notes, moss, confectioners’ sugar, ripe red apple

Palate: Salted caramel, cedar, butterscotch, coconut cream

Finish: Toffee, dried figs, roasted filberts, sponge cake

Launched in 2019 and previously available exclusively in Oregon, the home of Westward Whiskey, the Club reaches consumers in nearly 30 states — by far the largest and most national reach from any whiskey distillery. Members are granted exclusive access to club-only whiskey releases, club-only events led by Westward’s team of experts, and fellowship with others who celebrate American whiskey innovation.

Members can choose from two different tiers: Expedition Club and Founder’s Club. Expedition Club members will receive one bottle of whiskey in Westward’s four yearly Club releases (approx. $100 quarterly), and Founder’s Club members will enjoy three bottles each quarter (approx. $300 quarterly). Shipping is available to nearly 30 states, reaching more than 70% of the U.S. population, according to the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau.

Other membership perks include The Westward Experience, a distillery tour and tasting offering an in-depth look into Westward’s four-step production process of brewing, distillation, maturation and mingling and a guided tasting featuring several expressions of the brand’s award-winning American single malt whiskies. Westward Whiskey Club members are also eligible to participate in exclusive custom mingle sessions hosted at the distillery, where they can purchase an entire batch of their very own whiskey blends. Expedition and Founder’s Club members receive exclusive distillery access to taste and purchase archived whiskey, rare whiskey the company has laid down in its vault from previous years.

About Westward American Single Malt Whiskey

Single Malt reimagined. American whiskey elevated. As the highest rated American Single Malt, Westward Whiskey began in 2004 with a vision: to make a distinctive American Single Malt inspired by the American Northwest and the culture, climate, and abundant natural resources that have earned the region such reverence and renown. From humble beginnings to its impressive footprint today, creating a bold, robust, and delicious American Single Malt has remained the team’s true passion. Helmed by founders Thomas Mooney and Christian Krogstad, Westward is a trailblazer in the American craft spirits community, a leading voice for American Single Malt, and a co-founder of the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission. Westward’s flagship family of whiskeys, which have earned high praise around the world (two Double Gold medals, San Francisco World Spirits Competition), are available nationwide and in select international markets, include the original Westward American Single Malt, Westward American Single Malt Stout Cask, and Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask.

For More Information:

https://westwardwhiskey.com/pages/the-club