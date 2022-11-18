WhistlePig and Brothers Osborne Launch Limited Edition Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

SHOREHAM, Vt.— WhistlePig Whiskey and Grammy Award winning country music duo Brothers Osborne are celebrating 100 for all, all for 100 this holiday season with the launch of their new whiskey collaboration. The WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel is a single barrel, limited-edition 100% Rye Whiskey, created for and selected by John and TJ Osborne, to celebrate those who give 100% in the name of greatness.

The second iteration in their single barrel PiggyBack Legends Series, the Brothers Osborne Barrel is aged in American Oak Barrels for no less than 6 years before finishing its journey with high toast custom barrel heads. This PiggyBack 100% Rye Whiskey was selected by the Brothers themselves for the perfect melody of balanced flavors in each sip from start to finish. It is bottled at 96.56 proof, with a balance of sweet, spice and smoke.

“We’re very proud to release a new kind of single for our family to enjoy this holiday season,” said John and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne. “At its core, music is a string of notes that creates a perfect melody, and the same applies to whiskey. You want a combination of various components that complement one another, and whether it’s music or whiskey, it’s always a dynamic mix. We are huge fans of WhistlePig, so much so we included them in our recent music video. We’re inviting everyone to raise a glass with us to something dangerously good!”

The Brothers Osborne Barrel will be available for purchase online at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com on November 15 for $49.99 MSRP per 750ml bottle and sold in select stores across Texas, Tennessee and Illinois this fall. Approx. 100 bottles, autographed by Brothers Osborne, will be available for pre-order for $225, in honor of Deuce & a Quarter, the Brothers’ original family band with their father. Proceeds from the sales of each bottle will benefit Rogers Behavioral Health and their foundation, Mission Possible Fund, raising funds to provide free mental health treatment to low income patients.

“We had a blast collaborating with Brothers Osborne to bring something new to PiggyBack 100% Rye that represents their unique sound and style,” said Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig Head Blender. “High toast barrel heads bring sweet, spice and smoke notes to our bold high Rye profile, and nod to what’s been called the band’s instrumental slash-and-burn style. Like WhistlePig, John and TJ are true originals, and the Brothers Osborne Barrel release invites our collective families to join in and celebrate that individuality.”

In March 2022, WhistlePig Whiskey unveiled its first PiggyBack Legends Series: Big Papi Barrel, in partnership with National Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee David Ortiz. The Big Papi Barrel marked the world’s first toasted baseball bat-finished whiskey. Fans and collectors are encouraged to follow the next release of the limited-edition PiggyBack Legends Series, celebrating living legends who turn 100% into legendary moments.

About WhistlePig Whiskey

Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become the #1 whiskey in the ultra-premium and luxury Rye category in North America, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye Whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best Rye Whiskey’ from the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and ‘Best in Show’ in 2017 – WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest and most interesting Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world.

About Brothers Osborne

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in Deale, MD a small, water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.

The siblings won the 2022 Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for their song “Younger Me,” a song influenced by TJ’s recent coming out. The song is off their latest album Skeletons, which was also nominated for Best Country Album, and the band has been nominated for 9 Grammys in total. The duo has also won six CMA Awards including this year’s Vocal Duo of the Year, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice. Overall Brothers Osborne have collected six CMA and six ACM trophies. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music. Recently, John Osborne produced Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville and Brothers Osborne contributed the song “Play Ball”.

Brothers Osborne recently released the deluxe edition of their third studio album, Skeletons, on January 21. Originally released in October 2020, Skeletons features their current single “I’m Not For Everyone,” as well as their Top 25 hit “All Night.” Included on Skeletons Deluxe, “Younger Me” was released as a response to the overwhelming support TJ received after sharing his personal story. John and TJ wrote and produced the track, with Kendell Marvel serving as an additional co-writer.

They recently completed their We’re Not For Everyone Tour, hitting over 50 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta and more. Brothers Osborne has previously toured with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more. Current tour dates can be found here.

About Rogers Behavioral Health

Rogers Behavioral Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit provider of mental health and addiction services. Rogers offers evidence-based treatment for adults, children, and adolescents with depression and other mood disorders, eating disorders, addiction, OCD and anxiety disorders, trauma, and PTSD. In addition to a growing network of regional locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington, Rogers operates three inpatient behavioral health hospitals, 17 residential programs, and eight outpatient centers in Wisconsin. The System also includes Ladish Co. Foundation Center, home to Rogers Research Center, the Rogers Foundation, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room. In addition, Rogers leads the nationwide WISE coalition with the goal of eliminating stigma related to mental health and substance use disorders.

For More Information:

https://whistlepigwhiskey.com/