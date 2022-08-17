Wild Roots Announces New Variety – Orange & Bergamot Infused Gin

PORTLAND, Ore.— Wild Roots Spirits, the celebrated spirits brand based in Portland, Oregon, announces a new addition to their award-winning line of all-natural infused spirits: Orange & Bergamot Infused Gin.

Wild Roots Orange Infused Bergamot Gin is a fresh and bright innovative infusion. Infused with sweet orange and aromatic bergamot for distinct and lively citrus nose and taste.

“Our Cucumber & Grapefruit Infused Gin was such a hit we knew we couldn’t stop there. Wild Roots is proud to announce we are expanding our infused gin line with our newest infusion — Orange & Bergamot,” said Ali Joseph, Co-Owner of Wild Roots Spirits. “We have perfected this new infusion and know folks are going to love this new bright and citrusy addition. Wild Roots Orange & Bergamot Infused Gin is the perfect blend to transition all the Wild Roots lovers out there from summer to fall, and again from fall to winter.”

Like all Wild Roots Spirits products, the new Orange Bergamot Gin is all-natural and True to the Fruit. There are no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors in any Wild Roots products.

Orange Bergamot Gin (88 PROOF, 44% ALC/VOL) will be available exclusively in Oregon through state liquor stores, Wild Roots retail locations and events to start, with more distribution to other states in the coming months.

With the addition of Orange Bergamot Gin, Wild Roots Spirits lineup includes an exceptional non-infused vodka (Wild Roots Vodka), London Dry Gin, Cucumber & Grapefruit Infused Gin, and eight fruit-infused vodka flavors – Raspberry, Apple & Cinnamon, Pear, Dark Sweet Cherry, Cranberry, Peach and prized hyperlocal fruits Marionberry and Huckleberry. They also recently launched a popular line of ready-to-drink Vodka & Soda canned sparkling craft cocktails in four all-natural fruit flavors: Raspberry, Blackberry, Lemon, and Peach.

About Wild Roots Spirits

Wild Roots creates all-natural spirits to embody the true essence of the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 2012, Wild Roots Spirits is owned and operated by Ali and Chris Joseph in Portland, Ore.

For More Information:

https://www.wildrootsspirits.com