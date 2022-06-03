Wize Spirits Launches New Nostalgia-Inspired Summer Flavour

With summer just around the corner, Canadian better-for-you RTD company Wize Spirits – known for its throwback inspired premium vodka sodas – launches a new flavour: Cotton Candy Lemonade. This flavour launch comes as an addition to the success of its retro inspired Nostalgia Series – Citrus Mist, Root Beer, Vanilla Cola, Cream Soda, Orange’sicle, and Grape’sicle – and will be the 7th flavour added to the line-up.

“We wanted the bring a new twist to our nostalgia inspired flavours and Cotton Candy Lemonade is the right evolution to our portfolio. It’s a nod to your childhood through two different distinct flavours that come together perfectly in a really surprising way” says Creative Brand Director, Aleks Kozak.

With it’s growing distribution into Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, Wize Spirits is rounding out it’s offering with this unmistakably summer inspired blend. Light and airy cotton candy notes are balanced out by an unexpected twist of lemonade, bringing a refreshing burst of flavour with every sip. As with the rest of the Nostalgia Series line-up, Cotton Candy Lemonade is made with 100% all-natural flavours, is sugar-free and gluten-free. It will be available in mid-June purchase through private retailers in BC and AB in 6pk 355ml formats.

About Wize Spirits

Wize Spirits is based in Vancouver, BC – 100% independently owned and produced with 100% Canadian ingredients. Launched in 2019, Wize Spirits has solidified its place in over 650+ private and government liquor stores alike – with surprising throwback flavours such as Cream Soda, Root Beer, Orange’sicle, Grape’sicle, Vanilla Cola and Citrus Mist. Our products are made without compromise – 100% all-naturally flavoured, sugar-free and gluten-free premium vodka sodas.

For More Information:

http://www.wizespirits.com