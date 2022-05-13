Wize Spirits Partners With Fulmer & Co. in Seed Investment Round

Wize Spirits has partnered with Fulmer & Co. in a seed investment round. The funding from the current investment round backed by Fulmer & Co will provide substantial capital for Wize Spirits to expand its distribution nationwide and scale its operations.

Founded in Vancouver in 2019, by experienced industry operator Eugene Park, Wize Spirits is available in 600+ locations in BC, Alberta, NWT and Saskatchewan, with plans to grow across Canada in the upcoming year.

“Fulmer & Co. is delighted to partner with Wize Spirits as it moves to the next phase of its ambitious growth plan. We believe that Eugene and his team bring an authentic brand to the ready-to-drink category and are well-positioned for future success in new markets across Canada.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with the experienced team at Fulmer & Co, in bringing our bold vision to life,” says Eugene Park, Founder & CEO of Wize Spirits.

Wize Spirits is made from all-natural gluten-free flavors, 100% premium Canadian vodka and has only 100 calories per can.

The product lineup of Cream Soda, Vanilla Cola, Citrus Mist, Root Beer, Grape’sicle and Orange’sicle is a throwback to nostalgia-inspired flavours with a hard soda twist.

For More Information:

https://fulmerandco.com/fulmer-co-leads-seed-investment-round-in-nostalgia-inspired-better-for-you-vodka-soda-brand-wize-spirits#more-967