Wolf Spirit Announces Charlie Moore as Financial Partner in Puncher’s Chance Bourbon

Eugene, Oregon-based Wolf Spirit announces ESPN/New England Sports Network (NESN) veteran and outdoor sports television personality Charlie Moore has taken a financial interest in Puncher’s Chance Bourbon. Moore joined the team after assuming a majority position in the American Whiskey brand’s recent equity raise. The move strengthens Puncher’s Chance position as a whiskey frontrunner in the sports community.

Known to sports enthusiasts as “The Mad Fisherman,” 13-time Emmy Award winning Charlie Moore has built a worldwide audience around outdoor adventures and New England sports. Charlie stars in the globally syndicated show “Charlie Moore: No Offense,” which reaches 170 million households via streaming on Apple TV, Google Play, Roku TV and the Charlie Moore No Offense app.

He is also Executive Producer on the multi-Emmy-award-winning “Charlie Moore Outdoors” and “Bruins Academy,” both on New England Sports Network, in addition to being the Executive Producer of NESN’s “Behind The B.” “Beat Charlie Moore” ran on ESPN for eight seasons and was one of the highest-rated shows on ESPN 2 and the first show on ESPN to have the host’s name in the title of the series. Charlie’s other enterprises include branded outdoor and fishing gear as well as a popular line of Mad Fisherman seasonings.

“As with Bruce Buffer, Charlie is an ideal partner for Puncher’s Chance,” said Bradd Levitan, CEO of Wolf Spirit. “His multiple television shows reach a global audience and his influence in the New England area is undeniable. We see this territory as a massive opportunity and look forward to Charlie introducing the brand to his huge fanbase, serving as a significant catapult for Puncher’s Chance Bourbon awareness and sales growth.”

In conjunction with his investment, Charlie will serve as an “Honorary Ambassador” for Puncher’s Chance, including personal appearances in bars, restaurants, fine spirits retailers and chain stores, as well as meeting with Wolf Spirit distributor partners. Puncher’s Chance will also appear on all of Charlie’s current broadcast shows on the New England Sports Network, as well as on his syndicated programs, social media and through public relations.

“As a big whiskey fan, I am excited to introduce my global audience, particularly my fans and friends in the New England area, to this exceptional whiskey,” said Moore. “As anyone who watches my shows will tell you, when I find something I love, like Puncher’s Chance, I am a loud and proud supporter. As the brand has already done in the boxing and MMA world, I look forward to presenting the world of outdoor sports to this fine bourbon.”

Puncher’s Chance is on track to surpass 20,000 cases in 2022, with projections to double that number next year. Key to the brand’s rapid growth is its availability in supermarket chains, such as Kroger, Safeway, and Raleys, as well as large spirits retailers including ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Spec’s, Binny’s Beverage Depot and New Hampshire state liquor stores.

Crafted through a partnership with IJW Whiskey Company of Louisville, Kentucky, housed in a distinctive black bottle. Clocking in at 90 proof, it is available at fine spirits retailers and online at $34.99 SRP for a 750 ml bottle. In addition to the core 90 proof bourbon, other Puncher’s Chance releases include THE D12TANCE (January 2022), a limited-edition 12-year-old bourbon finished in California Cabernet Sauvignon barrels, and the soon to be released THE LEFT CROSS, a 14-year-old bourbon finished in freshly dumped 12-year-old Jamaican rum casks.

The brand name of Puncher’s Chance itself is a boxing reference, denoting that almost anyone is possible of a knockout punch, no matter the odds. Earlier this year, Puncher’s Chance inked a deal with the Professional Fighter’s League to bring its whiskey to the growing MMA community – while also proudly partnering with MMA legend Bruce Buffer.

About Wolf Spirit

Perhaps the only liquor company in the world founded in an old laundromat (Nanny’s Wash & Dry, to be exact), Wolf Spirit is a true Eugene, Oregon original, producing fine, handcrafted products that capture the pioneering spirit of the American northwest. Founded by Campari Group veteran Umberto Luchini and helmed by longtime spirits industry expert Bradd Levitan, Wolf Spirit embodies the traits of its namesake. Guided by instinct and fueled by a hunger for brands with authentic stories, Wolf Spirit is building a pack of unique products with courageously bold identities that come together with purpose. Our premium brands include Puncher’s Chance Bourbon, Tom of Finland Organic Vodka, Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka and Bosscal Mezcal. Launched in 2017, Wolf Spirit’s products are now available nationally across the US with a keen focus on national and regional on- and off-premise chains.

For More Information:

https://puncherschancebourbon.com/