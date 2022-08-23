Wolf Spirit Announces Full Nationwide Distribution For Bosscal Mezcal

Eugene, Oregon’s Wolf Spirit announces it has achieved full nationwide in-market availability for its Bosscal Mezcal (NOM-D248G) from Durango, Mexico, with the addition of eleven states including Maryland, Virginia and Hawaii (all Southern-Glazer’s).

Bosscal’s trademarked “Mezgarita” has also been listed as a featured menu item at nearly 1,200 Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide. Other big on-premise wins include Uncle Julio’s (38 locations), Penn Gaming (16 locations), and soon SSP America (143 locations in 37 airports). Bosscal has secured the most menu features of any mezcal brand in the on-premise national account channel.

Recent off-premise listings include BevMo!, Whole Foods, and WinCo Foods. Bosscal Mezcal is available in three marques: Joven ($44.99), Damiana ($49.99) and Conejo de Pechuga ($99.99) and is the fastest-growing super premium mezcal in Texas, Illinois and Ohio with 400% growth since launching in 2021.

https://www.bosscal.com/