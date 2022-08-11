Wolf Spirit Names Nationwide Sales Leader

Eugene, 0regon-based Wolf Spirit announces Adam Brodsky has been named Vice President of Sales, overseeing nationwide sales for the company’s portfolio, including Puncher’s Chance Bourbon, Bosscal Mezcal, Tom of Finland Vodka and Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka. Brodsky joins Wolf Spirit from LIQS premium premixed cocktails and cocktail shots, where he served as VP of Sales. LIQS was sold to E&J Gallo in May, 2021. During his 20 years in the spirits industry, Brodsky has held sales and marketing roles with Beso Del Sol Sangria, The Patron Spirits Company and Imperial Brands. He started his career as a ten-year veteran at Southern-Glazer’s. Brodsky will oversee on-premise, off-premise, chain and ecommerce sales for Wolf Spirit.

https://ourwolfspirit.com/