Woman-Owned Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey And The Bourbon Women Foundation Announce Raffle On International Women’s Day

Louisville, Ky. — Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey and the Bourbon Women Foundation are teaming up on an exciting raffle to support women in the industry with education, leadership training and mentorship.

Buzzard’s Roost has donated two bottles of its priceless and ultra-rare 15-Year-Old Bourbon for a special raffle that will start on March 8, International Women’s Day. Two winners will be drawn on Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 16. Raffle tickets are $50 each and can be purchased from the bourbon Women Foundation website.

“We are very excited to donate these two priceless bottles to the Bourbon Women Foundation,” said Buzzard’s Roost co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “As an owner of a whiskey company, I am always eager to help other women succeed in this challenging business.”

There are only 12 bottles of Buzzard’s Roost 15-Year-Old Bourbon in existence, and they will be available exclusively through charity raffles and auctions. (A bottle donated to the Kentucky Distiller’s Association auction to benefit tornado relief in western Kentucky went for $3500 in December.)

“We are so grateful to Buzzard’s Roost for these two exciting bottles,” said Bourbon Women Foundation Chair Regina Quick. “We expect these ‘unicorn’ bottles to drive a lot of interest, with each ticket sale helping our Foundation in its mission to support women in the spirits industry.”

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an exceptional line of whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost redefines American whiskey, with its focus on treating barrels in very deliberate ways to achieve rare and exceptional flavors. No other whiskey in the world has flavor profiles like Buzzard’s Roost. Buzzard’s Roost is proudly woman-owned and led, and is currently distributed throughout KY, MA, Ohio and NM with more states coming soon. The Buzzard’s Roost portfolio includes Barrel Strength Bourbon, Barrel Strength Rye, Toasted Barrel Rye, Toasted French Oak Bourbon, Peated Rye and Small Batch Rye. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Follow @BuzzardsRoost on Instagram and Facebook.

About the Bourbon Women Foundation

The Bourbon Women Foundation, a 501c non-profit, was launched in December 2021 to help develop new women leaders in the spirits industry. Through leadership training, mentorship programs and professional development opportunities, the Bourbon Women Foundation is dedicated to supporting women from all walks of life in the spirits industry.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com/home