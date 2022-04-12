Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Charity Program Honors Bourbon’s French Connection

VERSAILLES, Ky–The Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep charity program, one of the Kentucky Derby’s most distinctive annual traditions, this year honors the connections between Kentucky and France.

A total of 148 cups, honoring Derby 148, will be available for purchase at woodfordreservemintjulep.com. Cups must be picked up at Churchill Downs on Derby Day at the $1,000 Mint Julep Experience.

Handmade by Louisville-based jeweler From the Vault, the cups feature red rubies in the shape of a horseshoe. One side of the cup is engraved with a thoroughbred, representing Versailles, Kentucky, where Woodford Reserve Distillery is located and where many of the world’s best thoroughbreds are bred and raised. The other side includes a nod to Versailles, France.

Of the 148 cups, 18 are gold and retailing for $2,500 and 130 Silver and retailing for $1,000.

Proceeds will benefit Old Friends Farm, where famous thoroughbreds, including past Derby winners, are sent to retire peacefully. The charity was started by Mike Blowen, a retired journalist from The Boston Globe.

This year’s $1,000 Mint Julep cocktail features ingredients found at France’s Palace of Versailles, once home to three of the country’s kings from the House of Bourbon: Kings Louis XIV to XVI. The cocktail brings together the flavors of orange, lemon and pomegranate with Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

“The French connections to Kentucky are significant – from Versailles, the home of our distillery – to Louisville, KY, the city where the Derby is run and which was named after King Louis XVI,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris. “Cheers – or as the French would say “Sante” – to Derby 148.”

Woodford Reserve is the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby®. The cups are now available for sale via woodfordreservemintjulep.com. Woodford Reserve is crafted carefully. Please drink it responsibly.

