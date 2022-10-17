Woodford Reserve Announces 2022 Holiday Bottle

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Today, to ring in the holiday season, Woodford Reserve debuts a new look for its annual holiday bourbon bottle.

The beautiful, golden label compliments the rich color of the bourbon and conveys the joyful spirit of the holiday season, which brings friends, family, and loved ones together in a spectacle of celebration.

In years past, Woodford Reserve collaborated with artists for bottle art. This year, the seasonal offering’s design showcases how every sip of Woodford Reserve bourbon is a spectacle of the senses.

“A Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is the perfect gift for any whiskey lover. This bottle is guaranteed to put everyone in the holiday spirit and will stand out beautifully on a bar cart,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris. “It’s a great gift to take to holiday parties – or a treat to yourself.”

The perfectly balanced taste of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is composed of more than 200 detectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit & floral notes.

The one-liter Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is on sale across the United States and the globe with a retail price of $50.

Available on Reserve Bar.

