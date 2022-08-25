Woodford Reserve Announces Sensory Experience at Paris’ Charles De Gaulle Airport

PARIS, France— Woodford Reserve is creating a sensory experience at Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris, France to bring the flavors of its American Whiskey to traveling consumers.

The pop-up lounge will run from August 30 to September 26 from 7 am-4 pm daily and will be located in Terminal 2E at Gate M.

“This unique sensory lounge will bring the flavors of Woodford Reserve to all those traveling through Charles De Gaulle Airport,” said Chris Morris, Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve. “It’s an interactive way to introduce consumers to Woodford Reserve with a Parisian twist, elevating the travel shopping experience to new levels.”

Woodford Reserve has partnered with the iconic Paris cocktail bar Little Red Door to bring a farm-to-bar cocktail menu to the pop-up. And the famed La Maison du Chocolat of Paris has crafted a special bonbon to pair perfectly with Woodford Reserve.

The custom menu will feature Woodford Reserve cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails inspired by the 200 flavors in every bottle of the Kentucky Straight Bourbon. With sustainability in mind, cocktails will be served in keepsake Govino glasses to reduce waste.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring our Farm to Glass approach to cocktails to a world-class environment like Charles de Gaulle airport to showcase the best in French produce,” said Alex Francis, of Little Red Door. “And, to do it alongside long-term collaborators and the premiere spirits brand in travel retail Woodford Reserve is even more exciting.”

Visitors of the pop-up will experience a spectacle of the senses through tasting experiences of Woodford Reserve’s portfolio. Tastings will change daily and occasionally include high-end limited releases such as the Master’s Collection and Baccarat Edition – a cognac-finished bourbon.

A range of Woodford Reserve will be available to purchase, including Bourbon, Malt, Double Oaked, Five-Malt Stouted Mash, Batch Proof 128.3, and Baccarat Edition. An exclusive bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon featuring a “From Paris With Love” design will be available at the lounge. Customizable gift tags will be available for consumers to add to their bottles.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly.

About Little Red Door

Playfully Pushing Boundaries…

Situated in the heart of the third arrondissement of Paris, Little Red Door’s unassuming exterior leads to an inviting and relaxed, cozy cocktail bar that’s found itself listed in the World’s 50 Best Bars 9 times since opening in 2012.

Since 2020 Little Red Door has pioneered a Farm to Glass model for drinks and menu creation, working directly with French Producers across the country to source to produce from which it creates unique homemade products that form the base of their minimally named drinks (i.e. Citrus, Carrot, Chamomile), firmly placing the producer at the center of the guest experience.

