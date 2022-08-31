Woodford Reserve Partners with Louisville Orchestra Conductor to Release His Own Bottle

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— The Louisville Orchestra, in partnership with Woodford Reserve, is celebrating Bourbon Heritage Month with a gala and the release of an exclusive bourbon created by conductor and music director Teddy Abrams.

“A Spectacle for the Senses” is a full-orchestral concert that includes special pairings of Woodford Reserve with Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall.

“The notes in the bourbon will be paired perfectly with the notes in the orchestral pieces, creating a sensation for the palate and ears,” said Abrams, named “Conductor of the Year for 2022” by Musical America. “This will be a concert like no other in Louisville Orchestra history – a true spectacle.”

The event is Friday, September 30 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville.

“This is the perfect finale for Bourbon Heritage Month,” McCall said.

The event is a fundraiser for the Louisville Orchestra and includes dinner and hand-crafted specialty cocktails at The Cafe. In addition, attendees will receive one bottle of Teddy’s exclusive Woodford Reserve Personal Selection Bourbon. Only 180 bottles of “Maestro’s Pick” were crafted by combining two single barrels of Woodford Reserve. The bourbon was created last spring by Abrams during a visit to the distillery in Versailles.

The bottles are hand-numbered and signed by Abrams and McCall. Tickets are $1,000 for individuals and $1,500 for couples.

Following dinner is an orchestral concert at Paristown Hall. Each ticket includes a special tasting of Woodford Reserve that will be paired with music compositions chosen by Abrams. The music will highlight the different flavor notes found in Woodford Reserve – fruit and floral, sweet, wood, grain, and spice.

Abrams and McCall will lead the group during the tasting, showing people how to use their senses to pull out flavor notes in the bourbon while picking up notes from different instruments.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly.

For More Information:

https://louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/spectacle/