Woodford Reserve Releases Limited-Edition Batch Proof Series

VERSAILLES, Ky.— Woodford Reserve has released its annual limited-edition, high-proof expression – Woodford Reserve Batch Proof.

At 118.4 proof, this expression is part of the annual Master’s Collection series, which celebrates Master Distiller Chris Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and their commitment to craftsmanship.

Batch Proof is a celebration of Woodford Reserve’s proprietary process – blending barrels into a batch and then bottling the whiskey at its actual proof, straight from the barrel. Batch Proof is crafted using the same grain bill and process as Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Batch Proof, however, takes Woodford Reserve’s trademark flavor range of sweet vanilla and toasted oak to a whole new level offering consumers the privilege of tasting Woodford Reserve in its purest form, not the standard 90.4 for which Woodford Reserve is known.

“Barrels drawn from the first floors of our heat-cycled warehouses routinely possess lower proof presentations due the more relaxed angel share process found there,” said Master Distiller Chris Morris. “This batch had more of these barrels in its composition, and therefore a lower batch proof presentation than past releases.”

This limited-edition collection is available in select U.S. and global markets and has a suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle. It’s available at Woodford Reserve Distillery starting Tuesday, July 12.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord.

For More Information:

http://www.woodfordreserve.com/