Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey Releases Special Collector’s Edition To Honour The Centenary Of James Joyce’s Ulysses

Carlow, Ireland — Writers’ Tears, the super-premium Irish whiskey, has announced its plans to release a special, limited edition, collector’s bottling of its Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot expression to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the 1922 publication of James Joyce’s novel, Ulysses. The design of the bottling will feature a well-known location and chapter from Ulysses.

Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot is a rare blend of Single Pot Still and Single Malt whiskeys. It is inspired by the golden era of Irish whiskey, pot still distillation and the creative thinkers and artists that define Irish culture, particularly those of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Writers’ Tears will undertake a year-long programme of events, in-person and online, where patrons of the Irish whiskey can join with others in celebrating and gaining insights into what many consider to be the greatest novel of the 20th century.

The first event of the ‘Writers’ Tears Ulysses Centenary Programme’ will take place on the anniversary of Ulysses’ first publication this Wednesday, 2nd February. There will be a FREE 7pm Facebook Live reading from Writers’ Tears 1st Edition copy of Ulysses at Sweny’s Pharmacy, Lincoln Place in Dublin – Sweny’s Pharmacy in Dublin, Ireland.

Following the author’s own visit to the pharmacy in 1904, Sweny’s features prominently in Episode 5 of Ulysses, titled ‘The Lotus Eaters’. The 1st edition copy to be used in the Sweny’s celebratory reading is No. 1,479 of 2,000 published in 1922 by Egoist Press. It is the personal copy of Writers’ Tears creator, and the co-founder of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh.

Announcing the Writers’ Tears Ulysses Centenary Programme, co-founder, Bernard Walsh, said: “Ulysses is a global treasure, not just a national one, and we invite everyone to explore and enjoy it, page by page, with us. You don’t have to read all of it, let alone understand it, but by engaging with it in different ways it will open up and reveal itself to you – just like a good whiskey.”

The Writers’ Tears Ulysses Centenary Programme will include:

The release of a special, limited edition, collector’s bottling of Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot.

Viewings of and readings from a 1st edition copy of Ulysses (No. 1,479 of 2,000 published in 1922 by Egoist Press) throughout the year.

Live and online events in association with Sweny’s Pharmacy of Lincoln Place, Dublin. Writers’ Tears is a supporter of Sweny’s and its programme of celebrating Irish literary greats, since 2019.

Writers’ Tears is supporting a short film and pilot for a series titled Remarkable Women: The Tale Behind Ulysses about the six women who supported James Joyce so he could write and publish Ulysses. The film was written by Jane Applegate and Margaux Dupont, directed by Dupont and co-produced by VLAM! Productions in Paris and Greenlit Productions in Helsinki.

Writers’ Tears is supporting the international release of a hybrid documentary, also about the women behind the publication of Joyce’s masterpiece, being produced in the United States titled “Left Bank: The Film”. The production team are – Azadeh Nikzadeh: Producer; Lisa Reznik: Director; Terence Taylor: Editor & Motion Graphics and Eva Zelig: Co-Director.

Support of Centenary Bloomsday 2022 celebrations in Ireland, France and the United States.

Support of the Borris House Festival of Writing & Ideas, 2022 in Carlow Ireland.

Competitions associated with the centenary of Ulysses through Writers’ Tears online channels – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and walshwhiskey.com

About The Writers’ Tears Range

First created by Bernard Walsh in 2009, Writers’ Tears comprises a range of eight expressions of super-premium, triple-distilled Irish whiskeys. Writers’ Tears is a marriage of inspiration and art. Inspired by the golden era of Irish whiskey, pot still distillation and its deep lasting bond with creative thinkers and artists, stemming from the literary greats that defined Irish culture in the 19th and 20th centuries. The range includes four core (Copper Pot, Double Oak, Single Pot Still & Red Head) and four limited-edition expressions. Three of the limited-edition expressions in the range are under the Writers’ Tears Copper Pot line and feature rare cask finishes – Ice Wine, Marsala and Mizunara. The fourth limited-edition expression is a Cask Strength vintage, produced annually.

About Walsh Whiskey

Established in 1999, and part of the Amber Beverage Group since 2021, Walsh Whiskey is a leading producer of super-premium, triple-distilled, Irish whiskeys – The Irishman and Writers’ Tears. Its critically acclaimed whiskeys are dedicated to celebrating the Single Pot Still (Writers’ Tears) and Single Malt (The Irishman) premium styles of whiskey. To date this comprises 23 expressions based on historic recipes from the 19th century, Irish whiskey’s golden age, and a range of rare finishes including Mizunara, Florio Marsala, Rum, Cognac, Coffee Stout, Seaweed IPA, Icewine and of course Oloroso and PX Sherries. The company is based in Carlow, Southwest of Dublin, Ireland.

For More Information:

https://www.walshwhiskey.com