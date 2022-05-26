YaVe Tequila Expands Into South Carolina and Delaware with Breakthru Beverage

YaVe Tequila continues to expand with leading North American beverage distributor, Breakthru Beverage, into South Carolina and Delaware.

The award-winning tequila became available through BBG in Maryland and Washington DC in 2021 and has plans to enter the south with Georgia Crown and sister company, Tennessee Crown this Summer.

Premium tequilas have been key trend drivers over the last few years and the International Wines and Spirits Record predicts a compound annual growth rate of more than 14% in volume and value of tequila’s ultra-premium segment from 2019 to 2024. According to the IWSR another key driver of U.S. beverage alcohol consumption is flavor, and YaVe is a trendsetter in the flavored tequila space with their current line consisting of Jalapeño, Mango, Reposado and Blanco Tequila with an introduction of Coconut expected to kick off summer 2022.

“We are looking forward to our continued expansion into the Mid Atlantic and Southeast markets. We will be building on the success we have had with our distributor and trade partners all across the Northeast and the New York tri-state markets,” says Chairman of YaVe Tequila, Joe Lehane.

The former SVP and General Manager of Diageo, has been a key asset to the expansion by bringing top-level industry experience and network to the brand.

For More Information:

https://www.yavetequila.com/