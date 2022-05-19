Yobo Soju Introduces YoboSoju Luxe

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Yobo Drinks, the pioneering spirits house that introduced the first American craft soju made from grapes in 2015, is proud to announce the new Yobo Soju Luxe. The first ultra-premium American soju from California, Yobo Soju Luxe ($19.99/375ml; $37.99/750ml; ABV 23%) is distilled in Southern California using rice and grapes grown in Northern California and organic wheat. It is available nationwide online and will be at stores, restaurants, and bars in 18 states in the coming weeks.

“We created the first Yobo to pay homage to our roots and create a uniquely Korean-American soju,” says founder Carolyn Kim, a lawyer and mother of twins. “Yobo Soju Luxe is our next step in that journey — the introduction of an innovative soju for the next generation. We aim to break new ground in soju by creating a range of highly innovative products that prioritize quality and taste above all. And in everything it means to be a soju, where it’s from, where it’s made, and the occasions that call for it, we’ll push the boundaries to their furthest limits. With the rising popularity of Korean culture, Yobo wants to bring soju to places it’s never been.”

Yobo Soju Luxe is artfully distilled in Southern California. But more than its place of origin, what makes Yobo Soju Luxe the most unusual and most intriguing soju is its formula. A one of a kind spirit blended from rice and grapes grown in Northern California and organic wheat, Yobo Soju Luxe, in composition and in taste, stands apart from all others.

Yobo Soju Luxe opens with a floral bouquet. Followed by hints of apricot and vanilla. Finally rounded out with subtle hints of rice and cream to deliver a velvet smooth finish.

Yobo Soju Luxe delivers a unique, truly elevated soju experience, whether consumed traditionally, one ice, or even in a cocktail. And packaged into a striking crystal shaped bottle akin to ultra-premium vodkas, Yobo Soju Luxe will offer traditional clear spirit consumers a completely new alternative that boasts a more intriguing flavor and the benefits of lower ABV and lower calorie at 36 calories per ounce and 23% ABV.

Since Yobo (a Korean term of endearment translating to “honey” or “darling”) debuted its first bottle of soju in 2015, the brand has dreamt of crossover appeal and expanding its offerings, which include:

? Hunni Sparkling Soju – In November 2021, Yobo Soju introduced one of the country’s only ready-to-drink canned soju cocktails available in four modern, elevated takes on traditional Korean flavors: Grape + Ginger; Yuzu + Elderflower; Korean Pear, Perilla Leaf + Lime; and Peach + Chili Pepper.

? Hunni K.Town Soju– In late summer 2022, the flavored soju experience will be reimagined, with higher quality, all-natural ingredients and four modern, elevated takes on traditional Asian flavors. At 18% ABV, Hunni K.Town can be consumed neat or chilled, or mixed in a favorite cocktail.

? Yobo Kish – Aperitifs and digestifs by chef and restaurateur Kristen Kish, the first woman of color to win Bravo’s Top Chef, drops in late summer 2022. The flavors will be sourced from unexpected ingredients like mushroom, smoke, kumquat, ginger, licorice, sour cherries, and peppercorn.

“We see amazing potential for Asian American spirits brands in the U.S. right now,” says John Noe, CEO of Yobo Drinks. “The combination of both Korean and American cultures in Yobo Soju Luxe unveils a spirit like no other, a product representative of our mixed identities. Not just another tequila or gin, this is the next chapter for soju and our aim is to share with the world around us, showcasing our unique Korean-American spirit.”

About Yobo Drinks Inc.

Yobo Drinks Inc. is the parent company of Yobo Soju Luxe, the first ultra-premium American soju. Founded in 2015 by Carolyn Kim, lawyer and mother of twins, Yobo Soju launched as the first American-made craft soju produced in the New York Finger Lakes. Today, Yobo Drinks is a leading Asian American spirits house producing nearly 20 SKUs across a wide range of formats and flavors, each balancing deep respect for heritage with a passion to forge new innovation.

For More Information:

https://shop.yobosoju.com/