You & Yours Distilling Co. Introduces “Up & At ‘Em” Coffee Liqueur

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Aptly named “Up & At ‘Em”, You & Yours Distilling Co. (You & Yours) announces the launch of a new coffee liqueur crafted using their flagship Y&Y Vodka and locally sourced house-made cold brew coffee to truly awaken the senses. Starting with a vapor-distilled grape base, “Up & At ‘Em” (25% ABV; $42 SRP) coffee liqueur is then infused with fresh orange peels, cinnamon sticks, and vanilla bean pods before being steeped with fresh coffee grounds and blended with a bright and bold cold brew coffee for a complex and frothy finish. “Up & At ‘Em” is currently available for purchase at the You & Yours tasting room, nestled in the heart of San Diego’s East Village, and will soon be available at retailers throughout California beginning November 2022.

The products at You & Yours are exemplary of founder Laura Johnson’s mission to bring sustainable and thoughtfully crafted spirits to the market. Up & At ‘Em joins a growing portfolio of five core spirits and eight canned cocktails anchored by the brands flagship Sunday Gin and Y&Y Citrus Vodka. The team at You & Yours suggests enjoying the coffee liqueur in an Espresso Martini and features the liqueur in a variety of cocktails on the tasting room menu such as the Up & At ‘Em with Y&Y Provisional Whiskey Barrel-Aged Gin, honey, cold brew, and topped with Topo Chico and the Spiked Cuppawith fresh brewed coffee, Up & At ‘Em Coffee Liqueur, and orange cinnamon whipped cream.

Recommended recipe:

Y&Y Espresso Martini

1 oz Y&Y Citrus Vodka

1 oz Up & At ‘Em Coffee Liqueur

1.5 oz fresh espresso coffee

1/4 oz chai syrup**

1/4 oz orange cordial**

Expressed lemon peel

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake well. Double strain into a footed coupe glass.

Garnish with espresso powder dusting. **Chai syrup and orange cordial recipe by request.

“I knew when I began developing Up & At ‘Em that I wanted the liqueur to be very cocktail-friendly,” says Laura. “The warmth from the cinnamon and vanilla combined with the bit of bitterness from the orange makes it perfect for mixing year-round, but I’m partial to a layered espresso martini when temperatures drop in the fall. Coffee cocktails have seen a surge in popularity with no sign of slowing down and we hope that you and yours enjoy our new creation.”

You & Yours is also planning a November release of three vodka-based cold brew canned cocktails in the following flavors: Honey Vanilla Cinnamon, Blueberry Lavender, and Citrus (10% ABV; $20, 4 -pack, 355ml). The new products join a growing portfolio of five core spirits and eight canned cocktails.

You & Yours spirits and canned cocktails are currently available at independent retailers across California including Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Vons, Albertsons, upscale bottle shops, gourmet grocery, independent retailers, as well as the tasting room in downtown San Diego. The spirits have also earned space on the menu and back bar at high-end cocktail bars and chef-driven restaurants such as Kettner Exchange, Addison, and Juniper & Ivy in California.

About You & Yours

Launched in March of 2017, You & Yours Distilling Co. is a full production distillery, aiming to make ingredient-driven, sustainable spirits for you and yours. Founder Laura Johnson began her distilling journey in 2015 in an effort to create the gin she always wanted to drink, which later became the flagship Sunday Gin. You & Yours Distilling Co.’s core spirits include the flagship Sunday Gin and Y&Y Vodka, as well as a Citrus Vodka, London Dry Gin, Provisional Viognier Barrel-Rested Sunday Gin and Provisional Whiskey Barrel-Aged London Dry Gin – each distilled from grapes in a custom-built eau de vie still. Sunday Gin and Y&Y Vodka are also the base spirits of the canned cocktail collections which currently include eight flavors and will be expanding to a coffee collection in fall 2022. You & Yours products currently sell in CA, ME, MA, RI, NH, MS, AL and GA with more states to be announced in 2023.

Complete with a tasting room and event space, the destination distillery is located in San Diego’s East Village at 1495 G Street, San Diego, CA 92101 and open to the public Wednesday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday 4-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. All products are available for purchase for visitors to take home. The tasting room is also available for private events such as bachelor/bachelorette parties, bridal showers, birthday parties, weddings and much more.

For More Information:

https://youandyours.com/