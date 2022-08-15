Zamora Company USA Appoints Juan Vega to National Sales Director

DALLAS, Texas— Zamora Company USA, the U.S. operating company of the Madrid-based owner of popular wine and spirits brands has announced that Juan Vega has been promoted to the newly established role of National Sales Director, effective September 4, 2022. He was formerly the company’s Eastern Region Sales Director, responsible for the company’s growing portfolio of brands, including Licor 43, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Double Cross Vodka, Martin Miller’s Gin, and Ramón Bilbao wines.

Reporting to Zamora Company USA CEO Bill Corbett, Vega will manage and lead all U.S. sales for the organization, across the company’s expanding portfolio of popular wine and spirits. Vega joined Zamora Company USA in 2018, shortly after the company was established to import and market The Zamora Company brands in America.

“Juan has brought a great deal of industry expertise to Zamora Company USA, and our U.S. sales team will benefit significantly from his leadership,” says Corbett. “Juan and I share the same vision for growing this company, we’re stewards of great brands on a path of ambitious growth!”

Prior to Zamora, Vega spent 18 years in sales and marketing leadership roles at Banfi. During his 35-year career in the beverage alcohol industry, he has also worked for The Boston Beer Company (Sam Adams), Miller Brewing Company, Premier Beverage, and E. & J. Gallo.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best beer, wine, and spirits brands in the industry, from both the distributor and supplier sides of the business, but none of those companies compare to the unique brands and passionate people at Zamora Company,” says Vega. “I’m looking forward to working with our U.S. sales team and distributor partners to continue growing our dynamic brands and building our fast-growing portfolio of world-class products.”

About Zamora Company

Zamora Company is a 75-year-old 100% family-owned Spanish company that emerged from the hand of Licor 43 and today produces and markets high quality internationally recognized spirits and wines, focused on customer satisfaction and the creation and development of premium brands. With participation in over 80 countries, Zamora Company was formed by an experienced international team of more than 500 people and an extensive portfolio of premium brands, with production plants in Spain, Italy, and the USA, and with an annual turnover of 220 million euros (2021). In the U.S., the Zamora Company USA portfolio consists of Licor 43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, Martin Miller’s Gin, Sangría Lolea, Mezcal San Cosme, and Villa Massa (Limoncello, Amaretto, and Vermouth Giardino), plus Spanish wines Ramón Bilbao, Mar de Frades, and Cruz de Alba.

In addition, Zamora Company works for its Legacy of the Future, which is focused on doing good for consumers and society, for its employees and for the planet, without compromising the future of generations to come and aligned to the United Nations 2030 agenda. Zamora Company through an adhesion became part of the Spanish Network of the United Nations Global Compact in Spain.

For More Information:

https://zamoracompany.com/usa/