Zignum Mezcal Launches Crisalino Añejo Mezcal

ZIGNUM Mezcal confirms to be tip of the spear in the passion and commitment to innovate in the art of making Mezcal. Now ZIGNUM Mezcal brings more options to the mezcal enthusiasts with its new Cristalino expression, the first in the category of the Añejo Cristalinos of the Mezcales Casa Armando portfolio.

ZIGNUM Añejo Cristalino is made with the traditional Espadín Agave and then aged for 24 months in new French Oak barrels, in order to achieve sophisticated wooden notes, culminating with the filtering process that impairs a complex but subtle flavor that enhances the aroma and flavor of the Agave.

As for its flavors and tasting notes, ZIGNUM Cristalino has a predominant aroma of vanilla, with subtle touches of wood, agave and herbs; for the palate it is sweet, smooth and silky.

It’s recommended to enjoy Zignum Cristalino in a glass designed to sip spirits, on its own or paired with a chaser that is prepared in an old-fashioned glass with ice, with an orange peel and topped with sparkling water.

ZIGNUM Cristalino’s production process has the lowest environmental impact, thanks to its Método Verde distillery program, which involves; a wastewater treatment facility; the use of solar energy; being animal cruelty free; and greenhouses where Espadín Agave is grown from the seed, this to ensure the preservation and health of the plant.

Zignum Cristalino Añejo Mezcal will be launching first in Florida, New York and Nevada with other states to follow.

About ZIGNUM Mezcal

Originally from Oaxaca, ZIGNUM is a leading mezcal in Mexico and the Most Awarded in the World and thus lives up to its name “Tip of the Spear”. It is recognized by experts and consumers as a silky smooth mezcal. Its Reposado, Añejo & Cristalino varieties are matured in oak barrels for a refined and complex flavor.

For More Information:

https://www.zignummezcal.com/en/