15 STARS Fine-Aged Bourbon Expands Portfolio With Award-Winning Platinum Expression

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— 15 STARS announces the expansion of its fine-aged bourbon whiskey portfolio with the limited release of its award-winning Platinum expression. Beginning July 19, the Platinum release will be available in select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, and Louisiana, as well as online through 15STARS.com.

Platinum, bottled at 98-proof, is a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys from America’s “First West” aged 18, 15, and 10 years. 15 STARS combines the craftsmanship of early Kentucky distillers and their tradition of excellence with innovative and creative blending, aging, and finishing techniques to produce today’s finest aged whiskeys. This whiskey showcases distilling from America’s “First West”, which in 1795 was centered on Kentucky, the first state west of the Appalachians and included the Northwest and Southwest Territories of the United States. This marriage of fine aged bourbons, 18, 15, and 10 years old, bottled in Kentucky, distilled in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee is crafted to honor distilling excellence in America’s first west.

Before the Platinum expression hits shelves, it has already received numerous prestigious awards from international and national spirits competitions including, Platinum in the 2023 ASCOT Awards, a 95 Point Gold Rating at the 2023 International Wine & Spirit Competition, Gold in the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Double Gold in the 2023 SIP Awards and Gold in 2023 John Barleycorn Awards.

Platinum – Aged 18, 15 & 10 years ($279.99 MSRP)

Nose: A luscious assortment of maple, peanut brittle, candied orange, and lavender.

Palate: Layers of pastry with ginger, allspice, and honeycomb compliment a smooth background of aged leather and seasoned oak.

Finish: Tinges of herbal spice are accompanied by an incredibly long-lasting cigar box and leather finish.

“When crafting Platinum, we meticulously selected 18, 15, and 10-year-old fine-aged bourbons, marrying different mash bills and aged stocks to add complexity for a superior neat drinking experience,” said Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS co-founder. “We take great pride in producing award-winning aged whiskeys and spare no expense or effort in our pursuit to craft the finest whiskey.”

As with each limited release from 15 STARS, every bottle is topped with a classic metal stopper, inspired by the first U.S. coinage which displayed 15 stars representing Kentucky as the 15th state. Engraved by the American artisan, Robert Scot, the design on the metal stopper represents the historic craftsmanship of early America that has stood the test of time.

In 1795, the Commonwealth of Kentucky was recognized as the 15th state on the second U.S. flag, which displayed 15 stars and 15 stripes. The historic 15-star flag represents a time in Kentucky’s history when highly talented craftsmen were at work as gunsmiths, furniture makers, silversmiths, artists, and distillers. Since then, Kentucky distillers have strived to craft the very finest bourbon whiskey. This newest aged bourbon, Platinum, honors and continues that tradition.

About 15 STARS

Started by father and son entrepreneurs Rick and Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS is a tribute to more than 225 years of Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship and pays homage to Kentucky, America’s 15th state. Bourbon lovers can find their portfolio of limited-release fine-aged bourbon whiskeys at select retail locations and fine restaurants in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia & Louisiana as well as online at 15STARS.com. Future releases will incorporate innovative grains while still following the founders’ low barrel entry proof, creative blending, and flavor-proofing techniques. 15 STARS distills and bottles at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, Kentucky.

For More Information:

https://15stars.com/