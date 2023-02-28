15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon Releases Two New Whiskeys

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Two new fine aged whiskeys from award-winning 15 STARS will hit shelves in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee beginning March 6. The two new limited releases, Triple Cask and First West Rye will also be available online through 15stars.com.

The Triple Cask release is a blend of two Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys bottled at 105 proof and finished in cognac, port, and rum casks, with one whiskey aged 16 years and the other 8 years old. This blend of two bourbons, one fully mature and the other significantly aged, creates a flavorful mix to which the three cask finishes add additional rich barrel notes.

First West Rye is a select blend of straight rye whiskeys aged 8, 7, and 6 years and bottled at 105 proof. This whiskey showcases distilling from America’s “First West”, which in 1795 was centered on Kentucky, the first state west of the Appalachians, and included the Northwest and Southwest Territories.

“After receiving over 20 significant awards for our first two releases, we look forward to seeing how whiskey lovers respond to these new additions which continue to demonstrate our creative blending and flavor-proofing techniques,” said Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS co-founder. “Each of our whiskeys are meticulously crafted from aged stocks to create the finest drinking experience.”

These new releases also feature 15 STARS classic metal stoppers, inspired by the first U.S. coinage which displayed 15 stars representing Kentucky as the 15th state. The designs used on the metal stopper were first created by the American artisan Robert Scot and serve as a nod to the historic craftsmanship of early America that has stood the test of time.

15 STARS NEW RELEASES

Triple Cask – Aged 16 & 8 years ($179 MSRP) – Awarded Gold in the 2022 John Barleycorn Awards and Gold in the 2022 Proof Awards.

Nose: Layers of baked blackberry with cream, brown sugar, and nutmeg open up into aromas of leather and cigar box to build a complex nose that continues to develop in the glass.

Palate: Dark fruit and nutmeg make an appearance along with vibrant cognac, but eventually give way to caramel and aged oak, showing the strong character of the aged bourbons in the blend.

Finish: Similar to the palate, the finish begins with a burst of rich port wine sweetness which transitions into seasoned oak and worn leather.

First West Rye – Aged 6, 7, & 8 years ($89 MSRP)

Nose: An exquisite blend of aromas revealing layers of floral, dried fruit, and spice notes.

Palate: Dried apricot, ginger, cinnamon, green tea, and lavender lead to a rich palate showcasing the aged rye whiskey components. Deeper on the palate, hints of dark cocoa balance traditional herbal tea, honey, and tobacco.

Finish: A long finish balances light caramel with lingering ground pepper and rye spice.

About 15 STARS

Started by father and son entrepreneurs Rick and Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS is a tribute to more than 225 years of Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship and pays homage to Kentucky, America’s 15th state. Bourbon lovers can find the new releases of Triple Cask and First West Rye at select retail locations and fine restaurants in KY, IN, & TN and online at 15STARS.com. Future releases will incorporate innovative grains while still following the founders’ low barrel entry proof, creative blending, and flavor-proofing techniques. 15 STARS distills and bottles at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown Kentucky.

For More Information:

https://15stars.com/