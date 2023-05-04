1800 Tequila Launches Bespoke “1800 Taste Tiendita” URL + IRL

1800 Tequila, the world’s most awarded tequila, is leveling up taste this Cinco de Mayo with a fully branded 1800 Taste Tiendita, both URL + IRL.

In support of Mexican heritage emerging artists and celebration of the Latin community, 1800 Tequila is creating 1800 Taste Tiendita online shop (URL) powered by Complex featuring custom limited-edition items curated by emerging Mexican heritage tastemakers including Jazmin & Luis Garcia, Richie Velazquez, Rick Montaño, Sofia Elias, Sofia Enriquez, and Spanto from BornxRaised.

The 1800 Tiendita will sell a range of items including:

Traditional candles by Jazmin & Luis Garcia

Custom painted wooden cut outs by Sofia Enriquez

Premium leather jackets by Rick Montana

Nostalgic Mexican-inspired nostalgia canvas prints by Richie Velazquez

Ceramic + metallic rings by Sofia Elias

BornxRaised 1800 Tequila apparel by Spanto (only available at the pop-up)

Consumers will also have the opportunity to experience an immersive rendition of the 1800 Taste Tiendita in-person on Wednesday, May 3 at START Los Angeles from 7pm onwards. The 1800 Taste Tiendita will include live music, open bar, and 1800 Taste Tiendita photo stations. For more information, visit 1800TequilaEvents.com.

For brand fans can bring home next-level taste with Cinco de Mayo-inspired 1800 Tequila at-home cocktails.

1800 Tiendita Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. 1800 Cristalino

¾ oz. lime juice

¾ oz. agave syrup

3 oz. Jarritos Tamarind soda

Tajín, to rim

Tamarind stick, to garnish

Instructions: Combine 1800 Cristalino, lime juice, and agave syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass half-rimmed with Tajín over fresh ice. Top with Tamarind Jarritos. Garnish with a tamarind candy stick.

1800 Agua Fresca

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. 1800 Cristalino

Watermelon cubes

Pineapple cubes

½ oz. lime juice

½ oz. mint syrup

½ oz. filtered water

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a Collins glass, fill glass with ice, and stir. Garnish with a few cubes of watermelon and pineapple on top with a mint sprig.

1800 Cantarito

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. 1800 Cristalino

½ oz. orange liqueur

¾ oz. orange juice

½ oz. lime juice

¾ oz. grapefruit juice

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

Orange wheel, to garnish

Grasshopper salt, to garnish

Instructions: Combine Cristalino, orange liqueur, orange juice, grapefruit juice and lime juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice into a clay cup. Top with Grapefruit Jarritos (stir briefly to incorporate). Garnish with an orange wheel on top, with a pinch of Grasshopper salt in the center.

1800 Cafe de Olla

[insert image]

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. 1800 Cristalino

½ oz. Spanish liqueur

1 oz. cold brew concentrate

½ oz. cinnamon syrup

Cinnamon stick, to garnish

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until a frothy foam forms. Strain over a large ice cube into a rocks glass. Garnish with freshly grated cinnamon.

1800 Lime Granizado & Strawberry Granizado

[insert image]

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. 1800 Cristalino

3 oz. diluted Lime Strawberry or Jarritos “Freeze” concentrate

1 cup ice

Lime wheel

Mint sprig or strawberry slice, to garnish

Instructions: Dilute Jarritos cxoncentrate with water in a 4:1 ratio (4 parts water to 1 part concentrate). Combine Cristalino and diluted Jarritos mix into a blender. Add in ice and blend till a slushy consistency is reached. Add mint and strawberry garnishes and straw.

For More Information:

https://www.1800tequila.com/