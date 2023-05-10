291 Colorado Whiskey Strengthens Texas Presence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— 291 Colorado Whiskey, the award-winning distillery based in Colorado Springs, is excited to announce its new Texas partnership with Green Light Distribution. Green Light is the third largest spirits distributor in the state, and its rapid growth trajectory makes the company a great fit for 291.

As the largest market for American whiskey in the United States, expanding the brand throughout Texas is a strategic next step for 291 Colorado Whiskey. The Lone Star State has a significant number of whiskey aficionados and a thriving bar and restaurant scene. Texas also has a rich history and culture of whiskey production, making it an ideal market for unique and high-quality whiskey such as 291 Colorado Whiskey.

“We are thrilled to partner with a company that shares our values of pushing boundaries and thinking outside the box to expand our reach in Texas,” said Michael Myers, founder and CEO of 291 Colorado Whiskey. “Our award-winning whiskey embodies the independent and adventurous spirit of the American West, and we couldn’t have found a better partner than Green Light Distribution.”

The partnership with Green Light Distribution will make the following 291 Colorado Whiskey products more widely available to Texans:

291 Colorado Whiskey Barrel Proof Single Barrel

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof Single Barrel

291 Colorado Rye Whiskey Small Batch

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey Small Batch

291 All Rye Colorado Whiskey Batch #1 – 100% Malt Rye

In addition to the expanded availability of 291 Colorado Whiskey products, 291’s All Rye Colorado Whiskey, previously only released in Colorado and currently sold out on e-commerce platforms, will now be available in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Texas.

“The ‘All Rye’ represents what 291 Colorado Whiskey is known for—Rugged, Refined, and Rebellious® whiskey,” said Myers. “Now in a single malt expression, ‘All Rye’ has already garnered many fans and is sure to be a hit in the Texas market.”

291 All Rye 100% Rye Malt Colorado Whiskey Finished with Aspen Wood Staves, Batch #1 is made up of 50% Colorado Malted Rye (Root Shoot Malting) and 50% German Rye Malt (Weyermann® Specialty Malting). Distillery 291 is releasing 1000 bottles of this 132.6-proof whiskey with an MSRP of $104.99.

“Texans have been clamoring for a taste of 291 Colorado Whiskey and we’re thrilled to be the ones bringing it to them,” said Dusty Odell, co-founder and president of Green Light Distribution, echoing Myers’ excitement about the partnership. “We pride ourselves on being a company that doesn’t settle for the status quo. Our partnership with 291 Colorado Whiskey is a perfect example of this. We are excited to be representing 291’s Rugged, Refined, and Rebellious spirit throughout the Lone Star State.”

As for what comes after Texas, 291 Colorado Whiskey will look to expand to other markets in the United States and internationally. The award-winning brand has already established a strong reputation in Colorado and other states, and there is significant potential for growth in other regions. As the demand for high-quality, unique, and locally sourced whiskey continues to grow globally, 291 Colorado Whiskey is well-positioned to expand its reach and appeal to new audiences.

About 291 Colorado Whiskey

291 Colorado Whiskey is a uniquely American story honoring the Western whiskey of a bygone era. 291 is the passion project of a former New York City fashion photographer and was first created in a small basement from a one-of-a-kind still, constructed from old copper photographic plates. 291 is Hardmade the Colorado Way, grain to barrel to bottle, and the distillery’s whiskies are finished with toasted staves of Colorado aspen trees. 291 Colorado Whiskey has been earning awards and recognition since its first run off the still in 2011. 291 was awarded 2022 Icons of Whiskey American Craft Distillery of the Year, World’s Best Wheat Whiskey in 2021 and World’s Best Rye Whiskey in 2018, and our white whiskeys were awarded Best American New Make in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 by the World Whiskies Awards. The distillery has also earned 18 Liquid Gold designations from the Whisky Bible and similar high-altitude recognition from the IWSC, San Francisco International Spirits Competition, The American Whiskey Masters and numerous other competitions and publications.

About Green Light Distribution

Green Light Distribution was founded in 2019 in Dallas, Texas as a distributor that challenges the status quo to offer better customer service to its portfolio of wine and spirits brands. The company was created to offer a new option for brands to grow and scale in response to recent consolidation in the distributor tier that has made it challenging for small and mid-size brands to compete in the marketplace. The Green Light Distribution portfolio includes more than 350 suppliers. Customers are served from five warehouses across the state in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso and Lubbock.

https://distillery291.com/