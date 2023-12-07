2Moods Vodka Seltzer Launches Pineapple as Third Flavor

2Moods Vodka Seltzer, one of the many ready-to-drink spirit cocktails released in 2023 is introducing their third flavor, Pineapple, in time for the 2023 Holidays. The first two flavors are Black Cherry and Pink Lemonade. Every 2Moods flavor is available at both 4% ABV (known as Chill) and 8% ABV (known as Thrill).

The company, based in Philadelphia and owned by Conshohocken resident Nick Cicione was created after paying attention to consumer behavior and the evolution of the vodka seltzer and RTD category. 2Moods seeks to put a new spin on “variety”, especially for consumers who know which flavors they prefer but want more control over their drinking experience. By offering 8-packs that consist of 4 cans of Chill and 4 cans of Thrill of the same flavor, they do exactly that.

“This is designed for everyone,” said Cicione. “Whether you want to sit back and chill out while having a low-key night or looking for a drink during an event such as concert that gives you a thrill, there’s something for everyone.”

Pineapple is made with help from Four Birds Distilling Co. in Jersey Shore, PA.

About 2Moods

Currently 2Moods is in various bars and venues around Pennsylvania, such as Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State. For PA residents, 8-packs are also available on their website to ship directly to their door. 2Moods hopes to land in select PA Liquor Stores starting later this December with plans to expand into more locations in 2024.

For More Information:

https://drink2moods.com/.