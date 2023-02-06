3 Badge Beverage Corp. Launches Kirk and Sweeney Barrel Program

SONOMA, Calif.— 3 Badge Beverage Corporation announced the launch of its Kirk and Sweeney Gran Reserva Superior Rum barrel program. This program offers a special opportunity for trade buyers to taste Kirk and Sweeney Gran Reserva Superior Rum samples finished in a variety of cask influences, including, but not limited to bourbon, sauternes and sherry barrels. Trade accounts can then select a custom barrel-finished product exclusively tailored for their customers.

“We are thrilled to launch this barrel program for Kirk and Sweeney, considering it is our largest global brand,” said August Sebastiani, President of 3 Badge Beverage Corporation. “This program reflects the adventurous spirit of this label, as well as our commitment to keeping up with demand, all while still offering the ultra-premium, handcrafted Dominican rum our clients and consumers have come to expect.”

Each bottle will feature a limited-edition gold neck made of sleek metal that prominently displays “Single Barrel” for differentiation from the existing Gran Reserva Superior offering. A custom-printed tag that includes the barrel type, finish time, bottle number, and account name is also included with each purchased bottle. Additionally, each account will receive the barrel head from the barrel selection. Barrels will be offered on limited availability.

Handcrafted in the Dominican Republic, Kirk and Sweeney Rum adheres to the very strict regulations to be called “Dominican Rum.” The process begins with hand-harvested, high-quality sugarcane that is pure. The byproduct of the sugarcane, “Blackstrap Molasses,” is then carefully fermented and distilled. The rum is then aged in a variety of American and French oak barrels, with the distiller conducting various steps of dumping, blending, and re-barreling through the years. The final blend for Kirk and Sweeney Gran Reserva Superior is aged on average between 6 and 25 years. The secondary barrel finish time will vary in length.

Kirk and Sweeney is named after an infamous wooden schooner, best known for smuggling rum from the Caribbean to the Northeast during the early years of Prohibition. In 1924, it was seized off the coast of New York with a massive amount of rum aboard. The schooner was subsequently renamed “Chase” and pressed into duty as a Coast Guard trainer, serving until the late 1940s when it was retired and salvaged.

With the tagline, “A Rum Well Worth Pursuing,” Kirk and Sweeney Rums are distributed throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and parts of Asia.

About 3 Badge Beverage Corporation

Established in 2015, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is a négociant representing an innovative portfolio of terroir-driven wines and craft spirits from around the globe. Headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, California, 3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Named for his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting service badges, 3 Badge is built upon a philosophy of exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to place. 3 Badge Mixology offers Bozal Mezcal, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol, and Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest, and Guinigi Wines from Italy.

For More Information:

