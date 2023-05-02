44º North Vodka Releases New RTE Mountain Berry Punch and Alpine Mist

Idaho Mercantile Distillers of Shelly, Idaho announces the introduction of two new “Ready to Enjoy” (RTE) expressions in their 44º North Vodka line: Mountain Berry Punch and Alpine Mist. These two new vodka cocktails, at 12% ABV, are packaged in 1.75L size bottles and are ready to join their top selling The Original Huckleberry Lemonade throughout the Western United States and select markets Nationally. The Company’s Original Huckleberry Lemonade was launched in 2021 and quickly became the number one selling premium RTE in the grocery channel as customer have reached increasingly for premium vodka cocktails in large format bottles for home gatherings.

Co-Founder, Ronnie Zier, says “the team from 44º North® Vodka is excited to release these two new (Ready to Enjoy) Innovations. Our Company is dedicated to bringing our customers vodka based classic cocktails from the Mountain West.”

https://44northvodka.com/