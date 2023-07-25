818 Tequila Launches New Campaign for National Tequila Day

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— 818 Tequila, the award-winning tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, launched a new campaign for National Tequila Day, designed to inspire consumers to shake up classic cocktail recipes with tequila.

To showcase the versatility of tequila and celebrate the nationwide growth of the spirit’s popularity, 818 is putting a twist on three cocktail classics – the Cosmopolitan, the Tom Collins and the Old Fashioned – by swapping in 818 Tequila in place of the original spirit in each recipe. To launch the campaign, 818 created three limited-edition National Tequila Day Cocktail Kits that feature 818 Tequila, mixers from Cheeky Cocktails, Viski Glassware and bitters from Bittercube. These limited-edition kits will be sold exclusively on reservebar.com and drink818.com while supplies last.

“I have had so much fun crafting new cocktail recipes using 818 Tequila because of the depth of flavor across our three expressions,” said Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila. “People are often surprised to see that tequila can be used in so many more drinks than your traditional margarita, and we want to challenge you to shake up your favorite recipes and see for yourself!”

Kendall and her mom, Kris Jenner, are joining in on the National Tequila Day celebration by starring in a new 818 cocktail video to demonstrate how consumers can make these cocktail recipes at home – showcasing how the versatility and complex flavor profiles of each 818 Tequila expression bring a new dimension to classic cocktails.

818 Tequila’s campaign comes at a time when tequila consumption and sales are climbing dramatically. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the US, agave-based liquors like tequila and mezcal were the fastest-growing spirits category of 2022, and are now poised to overtake vodka as the best-selling liquor in the United States this year (source: IWSR).

“Just as we saw this past fall with using 818 Tequila Reposado in the ever-popular Espresso Martini, tequila is a versatile liquid because it offers unique flavors that can balance and enhance any cocktail,” said David Yan Gonzalez, Director of Tequila Operations at 818 Tequila. “Tequila has lots of natural flavors from agave, and is very complex with mineral, citrusy, herbal and floral notes that make it infinitely suitable for cocktails — the possibilities are truly endless!”

More info on 818’s National Tequila Day Cocktail Kits & contents:

818 Tequila Cosmopolitan Kit (MSRP $54.99) – 818 Blanco shakes up the classic Cosmopolitan, kicking the refreshing lime and tart cranberry up a notch. Cocktail kit includes:

818 Blanco Tequila, 750 ml (1)

Cheeky Lime Juice, 4 oz (1)

Cheeky Cranberry Syrup, 4 oz (1)

Viski Angled Martini Glasses (2)

818 Tequila Tom Collins Kit (MSRP: $64.99) – 818 Reposado and lemon are a match made in heaven in this tequila twist on the classic Tom Collins. Cocktail kit includes:

818 Reposado Tequila, 750 ml (1)

Cheeky Lemon Juice, 4 oz (1)

Cheeky Simple Syrup, 4 oz (1)

Viski European Crystal Highball Glasses (2)

818 Tequila Old Fashioned Kit (MSRP $74.99) – Made to be savored, a classic Old Fashioned with an 818 Añejo twist. Cocktail kit includes:

818 Añejo Tequila, 750 ml (1)

Cheeky Simple Syrup, 4 oz (1)

Bittercube Trinity Bitters, 5 oz (1)

Viski European Crystal Rocks Glasses (2)

About 818 Tequila

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 32 blind tasting awards across 11 major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman’s Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards.

From its 1% for the Planet giveback, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – and to working with local, family-owned businesses in Jalisco, Mexico and sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila embodies an emerging consumer ethos.

Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features three variations – a Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. Most recently, 818 reached another milestone with their release of Eight Reserve by 818 – an ultra premium Añejo Reserve. This officially expands 818’s portfolio into the ultra premium Tequila category.

For More Information:

https://drink818.com/