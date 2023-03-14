All Rye, All Rye, All Rye! 291 Colorado Whiskey Releases New 100% Rye Malt Whiskey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— 291 Colorado Whiskey, one of the oldest grain-to-bottle distilleries in Colorado, is proud to announce a new addition to their award-winning stable of whiskeys. Crafted with 100% rye malt and finished with toasted aspen wood staves, this limited-edition whiskey offers rich, complex flavors, colors, and mouthfeel. It represented what 291 Colorado Whiskey is known for– Rugged, Refined, and Rebellious whiskey, now coming forth in a single malt expression. 291 All Rye Colorado Whiskey Batch #1 offers a unique flavor profile with notes of cinnamon raisin french toast, Irish breakfast tea, sawdust, plum pudding, black pepper, and salted caramel and promises to be an instant favorite among whiskey enthusiasts.

“We were inspired to create the addition to our line-up after the success of 291 E Batch 3, one of our first single malt experiments,” said Michael Myers, CEO & Founding Distiller of 291 Colorado Whiskey. “We liked it so much that we decided to make it again… this time featuring Colorado Malt from our friends at Root Shoot Malting out of Loveland, CO. “291 Colorado Whiskey was built on our rye, so when it came time to name our ‘291’ Single Malt, Myers exclaimed, All Rye, All Rye, All Rye!”

291 All Rye 100% Rye Malt Colorado Whiskey Finished with Aspen Wood Staves, Batch #1 is made up of 50% Colorado Malted Rye (Root Shoot Malting) and 50% German Rye Malt (Weyermann Specialty Malting). Distillery 291 is releasing 1000 bottles of this 132.6-proof whiskey with an MSRP of $104.99.

About 291 Colorado Whiskey

291 Colorado Whiskey is a uniquely American story honoring the Western whiskey of a bygone era. 291 is the passion project of a former New York City fashion photographer and was first created in a small basement from a one-of-a-kind still, constructed from old copper photographic plates. 291 is Hardmade the Colorado Way®, grain to barrel to bottle, and the distillery’s whiskies are finished with toasted staves of Colorado aspen trees. 291 Colorado Whiskey has been earning awards and recognition since its first run off the still in 2011. 291 was awarded 2022 Icons of Whiskey American Craft Distillery of the Year, World’s Best Wheat Whiskey in 2021, and World’s Best Rye Whiskey in 2018, and our white whiskeys were awarded Best American New Make in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 by the World Whiskies Awards. The distillery has also earned 18 Liquid Gold designations from the Whisky Bible and similar high-altitude recognition from the IWSC, San Francisco International Spirits Competition, The American Whiskey Masters, and numerous other competitions and publications.

For More Information:

https://distillery291.com/