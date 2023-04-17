Amber Beverage Group Welcomes Commercial Director for North America

The rapidly growing global spirits company, Amber Beverage Group(ABG), has appointed Jessica Lanzon as ABG Commercial Director for North America. She reports to Pepijn Janssens, ABG Managing Director US, and is working close with the ABG Strategic Marketing Department, as well as the Group’s sales and distribution partners across the region.

Jessica Lanzon is based in New York City and has been appointed to develop opportunities for the company’s owned core brands, in particular Rooster Rojo Tequila, KAH Tequila, Moskovskaya Vodka, Riga Black Balsam, and others. Previously, she worked at Lobos 1707 Tequila as Regional Sales Director.

Pepijn Janssens who, as well as his US position, also hold the role of Group Chief Marketing Officer for ABG, said: “I am delighted that Jessica has joined us. North America is the most important spirits market in the world and very much the land of opportunity for our premium and premium-plus drinks brands. The USA is the country where we always choose to first launch new tequila expressions for this reason. The tequila category is booming, and we are already generating significant interest for our KAH Tequila and Rooster Rojo Tequila brands. The vodka category is poised for a resurgence, and we look forward to introducing our 100% European-made Moskovskaya Vodka brand. Jessica will be instrumental in helping us take advantage of these and other spirits marketing opportunities, managing all aspects of our brands across all channels and national accounts.”

Jessica Lanzon said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be joining the team at Amber Beverage Group. The spirits landscape in America is rapidly changing. I’m looking forward to championing ABG sales across the North America region and to working with such a tenacious team to unlock what I truly believe to be the massive potential of these dynamic brands in crucial markets.”

For More Information:

https://amberbev.com/