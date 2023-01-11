Announcing the Launch of Prohibition Pops

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Creators of Prohibition Pops, a high-end frozen treat for grownups, announced their product launch in three delicious flavors, DAQ 33, Pink Lemonade, and Bourbon Buck for Spring of 2023. Easy to keep on hand or in the freezer, these adult freezer pops offer fun and portable refreshments anytime fun cocktails or frozen treats are needed. Prohibition Pops remain invested in offering quality products without using any artificial ingredients. A premium ready-to-drink craft cocktail that can be enjoyed both as a popsicle or served melted over ice.

Created by industry professionals with over three decades of combined experience.

Made with clean, all-natural ingredients and quality spirits. No artificial colorings, dyes, or sweeteners.

Available in three flavors DAQ 33, Pink Lemonade, and Bourbon Buck.

Founded by husband and wife team Cornelia Mathis and Cody Carney, Prohibition Pops is dedicated to using their modern take on traditionally loved cocktails to help people capture and share their lives in exciting ways. Cornelia Mathis, co-founder, and CEO: “we’re passionate about our purpose – we believe sharing our knowledge and experience makes for a life that’s more meaningful and fun for you!”

https://www.prohibition-pops.com