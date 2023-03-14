Announcing the Launch of the 13th Vintage Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey

CARLOW, Ireland— The 13th edition of the prestige Writers’ Tears Cask Strength whiskey from Walsh Whiskey, Amber Beverage Group’s centre of whiskey excellence, has been released. This super-premium, cask strength whiskey is a unique marriage of triple-distilled, aged Single Pot Still and Single Malt Whiskey, natural non-chill filtered and aged in American Oak Bourbon barrels. The 2023 vintage is bottled at 54.8% ABV. Each bottle is individually numbered and carries the signature of Writers’ Tearscreator – Bernard Walsh.

The 2023 release is limited to 8,700 bottles. The prestige whiskey is for sale across selected markets worldwide, with 1,800 bottles destined for the USA and 6,900 bottles allocated to markets across the rest of the world, including Canada, Ireland, France, the UK, South Africa and Asia.

Announcing this year’s cask strength release, Writers’ Tears creator and co-founder of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh, said:“What’s rare is wonderful and triple-distilled cask strength whiskey is just that. Rarer still, unique in fact, is a premium blend of aged Single Pot Still, beautifully balanced by aged Single Malt. We take great pride in commending this full-bodied, flavoursome release to whiskey drinkers the world over”.

Stockists and distributors of Writers’ Tears internationally can be identified through the search function on the Walsh Whiskey website. The RRP is USD$160.

Tasting Notes to the 2023/ 13th Vintage of Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey:

Nose: Sweetness – crème caramel and wild honey.

Taste: Salted caramel-dipped almonds, sweet floral notes, roasted hazelnuts.

Finish: Toasted oak and ginger spice.

About the Writers’ Tears Range

First created by Bernard Walsh in 2009, Writers’ Tears comprises a range of eight expressions of super-premium, triple-distilled Irish whiskeys. Writers’ Tears is a marriage of inspiration and art. Inspired by the golden era of Irish whiskey, pot still distillation and its deep lasting bond with creative thinkers and artists, stemming from the literary greats that defined Irish culture in the 19th and 20th centuries. The range includes four core (Copper Pot, Double Oak, Single Pot Still & Red Head) and four limited-edition expressions. Three of the limited-edition expressions in the range are under the Writers’ Tears Copper Pot line and feature rare cask finishes – Ice Wine, Marsala and Mizunara. The fourth limited-edition expression is a Cask Strength vintage, produced annually.

About Walsh Whiskey

Established in 1999, and Amber Beverage Group’s centre of whiskey excellence since 2021, Walsh Whiskey is a leading producer of super-premium and prestige, triple-distilled, Irish whiskeys. Its critically acclaimed whiskeys are dedicated to celebrating the Single Pot Still (Writers’ Tears)?and Single Malt (The Irishman) premium styles of whiskey. To date this comprises 23 expressions based on historic recipes from the 19th century, Irish whiskey’s golden age, and a range of rare finishes including Mizunara, Florio Marsala, Rum, Cognac, Coffee Stout, Seaweed IPA, Icewine and of course Oloroso and PX Sherries. The company is based in Carlow, Southwest of Dublin, Ireland.

About Amber Beverage Group

Amber Beverage Group is a rapidly growing global spirits company, whose products are found in millions of households and venues across the globe. ABG core brands are Rooster Rojo Tequila, KAH Tequila, The Irishman Whiskey, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Moskovskaya Vodka, Riga Black Balsam, Cross Keys Gin and Cosmopolitan Diva. ABG produces, bottles, markets, distributes, exports, and retails a comprehensive range of beverages of which it owns more than 100 and is responsible for marketing and distributing 1,300 third-party drinks brands, spanning everything from premium vodka and sparkling wines to speciality Mexican tequilas and Irish whiskeys.

The company has grown from its original core production business established in 1900, to a global spirits industry player that unites more than 2,100 employees in almost 20 companies in the Baltic States, Austria, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

For More Information:

https://www.walshwhiskey.com/2103/writers-tears-cask-strength-2023/