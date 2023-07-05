Anteel Tequila Launches Statewide in DMV With WC Beverage

Since 2019, Anteel Tequila has won 92 awards and accolades making it one of the most awarded emerging brands in the tequila sector and will be launching in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with WC Beverage in June 2023.

Anteel Tequila is a premium tequila brand that launched in 2018 that was created by husband-and-wife team, Don and Nayana Ferguson.

Anteel Tequila co-founder Nayana Ferguson is the first black woman to own or co-own and lead a tequila brand. Nayana has received national attention for being a pioneer in the spirits industry as well as being a 17-year pancreatic cancer survivor and 10-year breast cancer survivor. Nayana is also a national advocate for PanCAN, and her story has been featured in a national television commercial, a nationwide mailing campaign and has spoken in front of Congress for Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Day to encourage funding to find a cure for this horrific disease.

Anteel boasts four expressions in its unique portfolio including the world’s only Coconut Lime Blanco, the first Tarocco Blood Orange Blanco, a Reposado rested in charred Tennessee whiskey barrels and an unaged Blanco. Anteel Anejo is set to be released in September 2023.

About Anteel Tequila

The name, Anteel, is short for Antillean Crested Hummingbird which pays tribute to the hummingbird logo of the brand. This was the species of hummingbird that the couple saw during a trip to the Dominican Republic in 2016, where they got engaged and first discussed the possibility of creating a tequila brand.

Anteel Tequila has been featured in Forbes, Essence, Cosmopolitan, Wine Enthusiast, Maxim, Tasting Panel Magazine and on tv shows such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cheddar News, and Fox Soul.

About WC Beverage

WC Beverage is the first certified gay alcohol wholesale distributor in the United States. The company was founded several years ago with the purpose of assisting emerging brands in the spirits industry to come to market in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

For More Information:

http://www.anteeltequila.com/