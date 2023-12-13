Anteel Tequila Releases Highly Anticipated Anteel Anejo

DETROIT, Mich.— Michigan based, multiple award-winning Anteel Tequila releases its fifth expression with Anteel Anejo Tequila in in Michigan, New York, Georgia, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

This highly anticipated expression will complete the traditional lineup of tequilas in a portfolio that has won 114 awards and accolades since 2019.

Anteel Anejo is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave harvested between seven and eight years of maturation and is produced, distilled, and bottled in Mexico at the most awarded distillery in Mexico. The proprietary blend of both highland and lowland agave creates a sophisticated flavor profile. Anteel Anejo is aged between 15 and 17 months in toasted and charred oak barrels that formerly housed Tennessee whiskey.

Charred oak, roasted agave, caramel, and sweet pepper lingers on the nose while on the palate, warm caramelized brown butter, hazelnut, vanilla, and sweet cooked agave provides a smooth tasting experience.

Anteel Tequila’s parent company Teeq Spirits, Inc is headquartered in Canton, Michigan and was formed in 2017 with Anteel Tequila hitting stores in August of 2018. The founders, Don and Nayana Ferguson have a strong passion for tequila and wanted to create a smooth sipping tequila that honors the traditions of the past while creating unique expressions of tequila that challenge the industry today.

Nayana Ferguson, Co-Founder of Anteel Tequila, is the first black woman in the world to have ownership of and lead a tequila brand. Nayana is also an 18-year pancreatic cancer survivor and an 11-year breast cancer survivor. Her story of being a spirits industry pioneer and a two-time cancer survivor has received attention around the globe to motivate and inspire others to live significantly, which is the brand’s tagline. Nayana is also a National Advocate for PanCAN, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and has been featured in a tv commercial and national mailer campaign. She also had the distinct pleasure of speaking to Congress in 2021 to encourage additional pancreatic cancer funding and research.

Nayana and Anteel Tequila have been featured on the top-rated Bravo show “Married to Medicine” and will also be featured in a barbeque cooking show produced and hosted by celebrity chef G. Garvin in early 2024. There have also been appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cheddar News, Fox Soul.

About Anteel Tequila

The name, Anteel, is short for Antillean Crested Hummingbird which pays tribute to the hummingbird logo of the brand. This was the species of hummingbird that the couple saw during a trip to the Dominican Republic in 2016, where they got engaged and first discussed the possibility of creating a tequila brand.

Anteel boasts four additional expressions in its unique portfolio including the world’s only Coconut Lime Blanco, the first Tarocco Blood Orange Blanco, a Reposado rested in charred Tennessee whiskey barrels and an unaged Blanco.

To date, over 1000 locations in Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington DC, New Jersey, and Maryland have ordered Anteel Tequila. This multiple award-winning tequila can be found by using the store locator on the website, AnteelTequila.com.

http://www.anteeltequila.com/