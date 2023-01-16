Anu Rao Joins Pernod Ricard North America As Senior Vice President, Communications & Sustainability

Pernod Ricard North America has confirmed the appointment of Anu Rao as Senior Vice President, Communications & Sustainability from January 9, 2022. In her role, Rao will lead the Internal, External, and Strategic Brand Communications teams – including sponsorships and experiential – as well as oversee the company’s Sustainability & Responsibility efforts.

Rao brings over 22 years’ experience as a strategic communications leader, spearheading high-level marketing and communications strategy for marquee wines & spirits and lifestyle portfolios including Bacardi and Diageo, as well as Heineken USA, PUMA, Johnson & Johnson, and most recently, for Moet Hennessy. Her extensive experience in wines & spirits, beverage, lifestyle and CPG has shaped her into a well-versed and valued resource in the industry, with the unique POV and depth of knowledge needed to deliver impactful programs that drive cultural change, share of voice, relevance and business growth.

Rao will be based in New York and will be part of Pernod Ricard North America’s Executive team, reporting directly into Pernod Ricard North America Chairman and CEO, Ann Mukherjee.

Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America, said: “We’re delighted to bring someone with Anu’s breadth of industry experience and Comms expertise to our executive team. We believe Anu is the right person to accelerate Pernod Ricard North America’s reputation as a unique employer and responsible business — and further embed our iconic wines and spirits in culture.”

For More Information:

https://www.pernod-ricard-usa.com/media-blog/2023/1/9/anu-rao-joins-pernod-ricard-north-america-as-senior-vice-president-communications-amp-sustainability