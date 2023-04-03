Archetype Distillery to Move from South Broadway to the Mountains

DENVER, Colo.— Award-winning Archetype Distillery announced it will move operations from South Broadway in Denver to the Rocky Mountain Commercial Park in Gypsum, a new development near the Eagle County Regional Airport. While construction for the production facility is still underway, Archetype will continue to operate at its former Denver location for the next few months distilling gin and vodka.

“We decided to make this move for a variety of reasons,” explains Wade Murphy, co-owner of Archetype Distillery. “The opportunity to double our production capacity and easily expand was a major factor.”

After launching in Denver, Murphy and Archetype Co-Owner and Master Distiller Michael Chapyak are looking forward to this new chapter in the mountains and the opportunities it holds for the brand.

“We feel the move towards Vail will give us access to the right audience, and set us up for growth,” said Chapyak. “This is a premium brand and we want to seed it in locations where people from around the world visit – whether that’s Red Rocks in Golden or the ski slopes in Vail.”

Archetype, which is distributed throughout Colorado, will continue to serve as the “Official Gin of Red Rocks” for the second year in a row and will be available for delivery out-of-state through e-commerce. In addition to the Gypsum distillery, Archetype is planning to open a tasting room in Vail Village for visitors to experience their award-winning, small-batch craft spirits.

“I grew up in Denver but spent half my childhood in Vail,” said Murphy. “Coming back to this area feels like coming home.”

About Archetype Distillery

Archetype Distillery was born from a passion for crafting one-of-a-kind, quality spirits. The distillery has released three spirits to date, Archangel Vodka, Archrival Gin, and Archrival Smoked Gin, all made from wine grapes. Archetype spirits are available for curbside pickup at 119 S. Broadway in Denver.

