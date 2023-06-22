Arran Whisky Debuts 25-Year-Old Single Malt

SAN FRANCISCO — Isle of Arran Distillers are excited to announce the U.S. release of the oldest expression in its core range, the Arran 25-Year-Old Single Malt.From the Isle of Arran, off the Western coast of Scotland, and produced at the Lochranza Distillery, the Arran 25-Year-Old Single Malt has been maturing in ex-Sherry and Bourbon Casks that were first laid down in 1995, the same year Arran began production. A celebration of 25 years of craftsmanship, this extremely limited core release is a testament to the distillery’s commitment to producing award-winning whisky that reflects the unique taste of Arran. With only 3,000 bottles of the Arran 25-Year-Old Single Malt available globally, of which 240 are allocated to the U.S., this exclusive offering marks a momentous milestone for the brand.

“As one of our oldest Arran Single Malts, our 25-year-old encapsulates the wonderful fresh citrus character of Arran with a layer of maturity that can only come from spending so many years in quality wood,” says Stewart Bowman, the Distillery Manager of Lochranza Distillery. “After 25 years of nurturing, the resulting whisky is rich, complex, and delicious with a depth that we are immensely proud of. It truly is the jewel in our crown and stunning example of the Master Distiller’s craft.”

Handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Arran 25-Year-Old Single malt offers a captivating and rich flavor profile, made possible by the purity of the water used, the influence of the barrels and mastery of the distillers. Tasting notes are as follows:

Palate: Fruit cake with toasted almonds and cinnamon. The juicy zestiness of oranges and mandarins mellows perfectly with manuka honey, muscovado sugar, baked apricots, and an interesting white pepper note that provides even more complexity.

Finish: Creamy and spicy with dark chocolate, walnuts, and dark fruits compote

The Arran 25-Year-Old (46% ABV) retails for a suggested price of $789.99 and is now available on ReserveBar.com as well as select retailers. Arran Single Malt Whiskies are imported and distributed in the United States by Hotaling & Co of San Francisco.

About Arran

From the isle of Arran, off the western coast of Scotland, Arran Single Malt Whiskies are an award-winning range of Single Malts. Every drop of Arran Single Malt starts its life as rainwater which pools at Loch na Davie in the beautiful hill high above the distillery. The clear water cascades down the hillside, through six unassuming waterfalls, each one purifying the water further. The purity of the water means that the distilling team can create a clean, sweet dram which is entirely natural and unadulterated. Learn more at https://www.arranwhisky.com

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore our full range of brands.

