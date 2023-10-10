As Above So Below Distillery Releases Newest Craft Spirit, Absinthe Verte

SANTA FE, N.M.— Santa Fe distillery As Above So Below Distillery (AASB), co-founded by Master Distiller Caley Shoemaker, presents its newest craft spirit in the distillery’s line-up—Absinthe Verte. Launching October 13, Absinthe Verte, is a classic Absinthe made using wormwood, fennel, anise, marjoram, hyssop, and mint. This new expression, available in 750mL, will be available for purchase at AASB Distillery’s lounge and bottle shop for $69.99.

To craft the 125-proof Absinthe Verte, Shoemaker begins by macerating Absinthe in As Above So Below’s house high-proof spirits. The maceration process is started during a full moon and as the next lunar cycle reaches its peak additional botanicals are added to round out the profile of this classic sipping spirit. As the moon reaches fullness for a third time, Shoemaker distills the macerate adding a few additional botanicals for one final short maceration before bottling this unique expression.

“We are very proud of our newest release, Absinthe Verte, which has a herbal spicy profile that is best highlighted in classic, spirit-forward cocktails,” said Shoemaker. “This expression can also be served the way authors and artists of the 19th century enjoyed it—with water and a sugar cube. We invite you to our distillery lounge and bottle shop to sample this spirit through our traditional Absinthe service or crafted into a cocktail by one of our expert bartenders.”

To celebrate the launch of Absinthe Verte, As Above So Below will be hosting a release party open to the public on Friday, October 13 from 6 – 11 p.m. at AASB Distillery’s lounge and bottle shop. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy this new craft spirit from a full Absinthe cocktail menu or through the traditional Absinthe service. The celebration will also feature High Desert Alchemy, offering Tintype portraits, and Crow B. Rising of Talis Fortuna Tattoos creating hand poke tattoos. Bottles of Absinthe Verte and traditional Absinthe glassware and service accessories will be available for purchase to craft at-home Absinthe cocktails.

AASB Distillery’s lounge and bottle shop is open for cocktails Wednesday – Sunday from 2 – 11 p.m. with earlier hours beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

About As Above So Below Distillery

As Above So Below Distillery, formerly Altar Spirits, located at 545 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM 87501, connects time-honored distilling methods with fresh innovative approaches. Started by industry veteran Caley Shoemaker and her husband Jeff Gust, the distillery focuses on plant-forward spirits like SIGIL gin and RITUAL vodka, that are in tune with the rhythm of nature. The distillery is open Wednesday – Sunday for special events and first-class seasonal cocktails.

https://aasbdistillery.com/