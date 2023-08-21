Ashley Park And Deep Eddy Vodka Dare You To Play Hooky Next Week

Feeling burnt out or overwhelmed? Dreaming of an escape from the mountains of emails, meeting requests and impending deadlines piling up at your 9 to 5? Look no further!

With the help of Ashley Park, known for her roles in Joy Ride and Emily in Paris, Deep Eddy Vodka is encouraging people to break free from the daily work grind with its first ever V.O.D.K.A Conference, short for Virtually Optimized Developmental Knowledge Assembly, on August 25, 2023.

Taking shape as a way to help with work-life balance, the Deep Eddy V.O.D.K.A. Conference offers a foolproof excuse for burnt out employees to unplug for the day and get out of the office. Once signed up, the conference invite will block off your calendar with an event that appears to be a legitimate business conference (it’s not) so you can take part in important activities such as day drinking, having fun with friends and coworkers, or both (we’re not judging!).

In U.S. cities including Austin and New York City, Deep Eddy will host in-person activations, where attendees of the virtual conference can pick up fake conference swag, like lanyards and photos, to further legitimize their day to skeptical bosses. The in-person event encourages V.O.D.K.A. Conference attendees (you and your friends) to meet up and have fun on their day of playing hooky, with fun activities, complementary food & drinks and more.

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deep-eddy-virtually-optimized-developmental-knowledge-assembly-conference-tickets-653637566557