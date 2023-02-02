AsomBroso Introduces New Tequila for Valentine’s Day

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, AsomBroso Tequila is introducing a new product that personifies the popular holiday.

Eros, named for the Greek god of passion and love, is the latest creation from the ultra-premium AsomBroso Tequila family .

“It’s passion and love for what I do that made me name this tequila ‘Eros,” said Ricardo Gamarra, AsomBroso founder and CEO. “It’s what gets me up in the morning, and what has kept me in this business for 20 years. Eros is a great sipping tequila. It’s got the oak notes from the barrel, and the subtle sweetness from the agave, and incredible smoothness and no bite,” he added. “This is a one-of-a-kind tequila and I’m so proud of it.”

This is the first time these techniques have been used in the tequila industry. AsomBroso has always lead in innovative distilling.

Here are a few things that set AsomBroso’s Eros Reposado tequila apart.

· Aged, estate-grown 100% blue agave cooked in an autoclave and distilled in a pot still

· 11-year-old vintage French Oak barrels are disassembled, saturated with sweet agave, reassembled, and charred with open flames to crystallize and caramelize the agave sugars on the barrel staves

· After being filled, the barrels are rolled to accelerate flavor production, prior to nine months of barrel-resting to introduce more flavor nuances and an amber color

· Beautifully-crafted ceramic bottles in a variety of collectible colors

“We created Eros for love and passion,” said Gamarra. “And we think it’s going to bring that romance to every occasion.”

Eros will be available to consumers beginning Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, at a price of $139 per 750 ml bottle.

About AsomBroso Tequila

AsomBroso is the Spanish word for “amazing.” The company offers a wide array of ultra-premium triple-distilled tequilas made to be savored one sip at a time, ranging from its award-winning El Platino blanco tequila at an approximate retail price of $40 per 750 ml bottle, to its Extra Anejo at $150, to its pinnacle product, The Collaboration Extra Anejo tequila, priced at more than $2,000 per 750 ml bottle.The AsomBroso brand has a strong presence in top US retail wine and spirits chains, including Costco, Kroger, and Total Wine & More, and a reorder rate of 85%. The premium tequila market is growing rapidly, with projections to double in growth in the next five years.

For More Information:

https://vimeo.com/790293147