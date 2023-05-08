Atomic Coffee Enters the Spirit World

DANVERS, Mass.— Atomic Coffee is excited to announce its entry into the spirits world with its first product, Atomic Black Espresso Martini. Atomic Black Spirits recently launched through Carolina Wine and Spirits, a Martignetti Company. The business is led by the Mahoney Family, who also owns Atomic Coffee Roasters, a family business with over 25 years of coffee heritage.

The Mahoney Family’s vertical integration, from coffee sourcing and roasting to cold brew extraction, allows them to develop a “best in class” Espresso Martini with vodka. Atomic Coffee was founded by brothers Andrew and John Mahoney over 25 years ago and is now run by second-generation brothers Spencer and Logan Mahoney, who are excited to add another dimension to the coffee category.

“We took our time to develop a robust formulation that showcases the quality of our coffee first and foremost. Our aim was to create a product that wouldn’t be too sweet and could be used in cocktails if the customer chose to add a second spirit,” added Logan Mahoney, VP of Sales for the Company. Atomic Coffee Roasters has seen rapid expansion throughout New England during the past 5 years, and there is strong recognition and a following for the brand.

“The Coffee Spirits category proliferation has been ongoing for the past 3-4 years, and aligning with such a coffee-centric family business with such a strong heritage in coffee gives us an advantage over other products. We are confident that the quality of our product, which uses cold brew with less acidity and a smoother taste profile than competitors who rely on coffee extracts and flavors, will be well-received by consumers,” said Matt D’Aloia, Portfolio Manager for Martignetti.

The product will be available throughout Massachusetts in restaurants and liquor stores starting May 8, 2023.

About Atomic Black Spirits

Atomic Black is a spin-out of Atomic Coffee Roasters based in Danvers, MA. The Company has spent years developing the proper blend of Cold Brew Coffee for its entry into the Spirits Category.

About Carolina Wine & Spirits

Carolina Wine & Spirits is a well-trained team of experienced sales professionals specialized in brand development and sales consultation for the most comprehensive and diverse portfolio in Massachusetts of premium and fine wines, as well as artisanal spirits.

For More Information:

https://www.atomicblack.co