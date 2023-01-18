Bar Convent Brooklyn Announces World-Class Education Committee

Bar Convent Brooklyn, one of the leading international trade events for the bar and beverage industry, officially announces its Education Committee for 2023, as well as the opening of Education Session submissions. The collective of respected industry professionals will be responsible for hand-selecting the seminars, panels, and masterclasses for the two-day Bar Convent Brooklyn education program, which will be held on Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14.

Returning to Brooklyn’s Industry City, Bar Convent Brooklyn will feature an array of educational sessions, including a myriad of taste forums, demonstrations and panel discussions, with renowned and leading industry experts.

This year’s committee will once again be spearheaded by Bar Convent Brooklyn’s Head of Education Lynnette Marrero, Co-Founder of Speed Rack and Beverage Consultant, and includes: Samantha Casuga, Head Bartender at Temple Bar; John deBary, Author of Saved By The Bellini; Touré Folkes, Founder and Program Director of Turning Tables; Chelsea Gregoire, Founder and Hospitality Director of Church Bar and Owner/Consultant of Drinkable Genius; Caer Maiko, Co-Creator of Daijoubu Pop-Up and General Manager at DrinkWell; and Sarah Troxell, Bar Director at Daiquiri Time Out.

“I’m honored to be able to build upon the success of last year’s event in my role as Head of Education,” says Marrero. “This year’s committee consists of extremely talented individuals in the hospitality industry. I’m excited to work with them to cultivate a really strong educational program and create a dialogue that moves the industry forward.”

“The Education Committee is a core component of Bar Convent Brooklyn and we are thrilled to have these highly accomplished and respected individuals help review and curate the programming for the 2023 show,” said Bar Convent Brooklyn Event Director, Jackie Williams. “Their knowledge and insight will be essential as we continue our mission to bring impactful and actionable education to its attendees, and I’m excited to see the programming they bring to this year’s event.”

Along with the announcement of the 2023 Education Committee, Bar Convent Brooklyn also announced that submissions for the annual event’s educational programming is open now through Friday, February 24th. Interested parties can submit via the Bar Convent Brooklyn website.

Tickets to Bar Convent Brooklyn will be on sale starting in March.

