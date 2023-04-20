Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Newest Collaboration to Feature Foursquare Rum

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Bardstown Bourbon Company, known for a modern and transparent approach to distilling, will release its latest in the Collaborative Series this month, a blend of Straight Rye and Bourbon finished in Foursquare Barbados Rum barrels. Bardstown Bourbon Co. Foursquare Collaborative Series will be available starting on April 21, 2023.

This custom blend of 7-year-old rye and 17-year-old bourbon, designed to beautifully accentuate Barbados flavor, was patiently aged for 23 months in Foursquare Rum barrels on the top floor of rickhouse G. This creates a lower liquid volume due to increased evaporation, but ultimately yields a concentrated, magnificent expression that bursts with Barbados flavor. On the nose, plantain, toasted almond, and clove meld with coconut, peanut, orange zest, and raisin. A vibrant palate balances rye spice with aged oak, leading to an enveloping, complex finish of baked fruit, lingering spice, and caramel sweetness.

Foursquare Rum Distillery is located on a former sugar farm that dates back to approximately 1720, on the tiny Caribbean island of Barbados. Foursquare enjoys its place as the perennial pinnacle of the category. The distillery was re-opened by the Seale family in 1996, distilling operations and blending are currently directed by Richard Seale, 4th Generation Trader/Distiller of R.L. Seale & Co. Exceptional Cask Selections represent the unique, and rare offerings of Foursquare Rum Distillery that Richard has hand selected – his personal projects only released when he feels they are of exceptional quality. These are one of a kind expressions, available only for a limited time, and showcasing truly unique approaches to both Rum blending and maturation.

“Foursquare Rum and Bardstown Bourbon Company are trailblazers of transparency in spirits. This collaboration celebrates our shared value of connecting people with our authentic process, liquid content, and provenance. It is a dream come true to bring this project to life,” said Dan Callaway, VP of Product Development for Bardstown Bourbon Co.

The Foursquare Rum Collaborative Series release is presented at 107 proof (53.5% ABV) and offered at an SRP of $159.99. Roughly 3,000 9L cases of the finished bourbon will be available through the Bardstown Bourbon Co. gift shop, at retailers in 24 states and online at Seelbachs.com.

Founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic bourbons, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson’s, Blue Run, Belle Meade and many others through its one-of-a-kind collaborative distilling program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with their exceptional destination experience for visitors, including The Kitchen and Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Company. In addition to their flagship Origin Series, BBCo. offers limited releases throughout the year including the Discovery Series, which showcases the art of blending, and Collaborative Series, which celebrates partnership and transparency across multiple spirit categories. Bardstown Bourbon Co. also owns Green River Distilling Co, located in Owensboro, Kentucky.

