Barr Hill Gin and Lawson’s Finest Liquids Partner to Release First-of-Its-Kind Canned Cocktail

Barr Hill Gin, the most awarded gin in the United States and #1 gin in Vermont, whose product is distilled by Vermont-based Caledonia Spirits, announces the launch and distribution of its first-ever canned cocktail — a Gin & Tonic – through a partnership with The Beer Guy, the distribution arm of the revered Vermont brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids. The canned cocktail will only be available in Vermont starting the week of April 17, 2023.

Barr Hill Gin’s canned Gin & Tonic will be the first non-beer, non-Lawson’s Finest product to be distributed by The Beer Guy. “I’ve always admired Barr Hill and the delicious spirits that they make with Vermont agricultural ingredients. Their commitment to community as a values-driven brand makes this a natural partnership,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “We couldn’t be more excited that they chose The Beer Guy to distribute their tasty cocktails throughout Vermont.”

What sets Barr Hill’s Gin & Tonic apart from everything else on the shelf is that it’s a real cocktail made in Vermont by Barr Hill’s bar team using real ingredients, including their award-winning gin, real tonic made the traditional way from cinchona tree bark, and lemongrass, fresh citrus, and Barr Hill honey. The result is a 9.3% ABV cocktail that is crisp, refreshing, with the ideal balance of gin botanicals, citrus and herb notes, and tonic bite, sweetened only with a touch of honey.

“I’ve been a skeptic of canned cocktails for a while, but this one is special – and it must be shared,” said Ryan Christiansen, head distiller and president, Barr Hill Gin. “It comes from the visionary bartenders in our Montpelier distillery who make tonic the right way – without artificial ingredients or extracts. Real tonic is hard to find, but when made well, it’s as good as the gin.”

The bar team spent two years perfecting the recipe so that their tonic would complement the botanical complexity of Barr Hill’s gin and offer a more authentic tonic than conventional tonic water.

What started as a pandemic project to help fans make G&Ts at home will now be available to consumers throughout Vermont and the region due to Vermont’s 2022 change in law regarding ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. In June 2022, Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed H.B. 730 into law and created a new Ready to Drink (RTD) beverage definition. As a control state, the Vermont Department of Liquor Control has historically played a direct role in the distribution and sale of spirits in the state. RTDs are now for sale in the state’s 1,000 grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations.

Sales of spirits-based RTDs continue to grow, representing $800M in sales in 2021 (Source: Nielsen) and a projected compound annual growth rate of 29% from 2021-2025 (Source: IWSR).

Barr Hill’s addition to the Vermont market means tax income for the state, growth for the company, and the positive economic impacts that come with that growth. Because the cocktail will only be available in Vermont at this time, Barr Hill may also contribute to tourism expenditure growth. In 2015, an estimated 1.2 million out-of-state brewery visits generated $50 million in non-bar/restaurant expenditures (Source: State of Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets).

Barr Hill’s Gin & Tonic cocktail is available at a retail price of $19.99 for a 4-pack 12 fl oz cans.

About Barr Hill

Barr Hill is an award-winning, super-premium spirits brand made by the Montpelier, Vermont-based distillery, Caledonia Spirits. Barr Hill started in 2011 when Ryan Christiansen—now head distiller of Barr Hill—met beekeeper Todd Hardie who was using raw honey in his small production winery. A decade later and now the team has grown and moved into a state of the art, sustainably built bar and distillery spread across five acres, producing America’s most awarded gin—all centered around honey. Barr Hill currently produces three spirits – Barr Hill Gin, Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat Gin, and Barr Hill Vodka.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts exceptionally fresh, high-quality, flavorful beers. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability and fun — supporting healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of expertly-crafted brews, including the renowned Sip of Sunshine IPA. Beginning as a highly-acclaimed, small-batch brewery, Lawson’s Finest has grown to distribution across nine states in the Northeastern United States. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its doors to the public, welcoming fans to a popular destination brewery, taproom and retail location in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://caledoniaspirits.com/