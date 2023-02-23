Barrell Craft Spirits Appoints Chris Riesbeck as Its Chief Commercial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original independent blender of unique aged, cask strength whiskey since 2013, has hired Chris Riesbeck as its Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Chris will assume responsibility for developing commercial strategies, achieving the company’s revenue goals, and overseeing the route-to-market (distributor) strategy in addition to all operational aspects of sales activities. He will also join the BCS Executive Team, reporting directly to Founder Joe Beatrice.

With expertise in sales and distilled spirits, Chris most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Westland Distillery in Seattle where he built and oversaw the Commercial strategy for all Global markets. Previously, he spent five and a half years with Classic Imports in Boston and before than nearly four years with Slocum & Sons in Connecticut, in various roles.

“I’ve known Chris for several years and have been highly impressed with his strategic thinking, management style and overall and track record,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “Given his background and proficiency within both sales and distilled spirits, he’s tailor-made for this critical role.”

Chris earned a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy (Bioethics) with a minor in Economics from The College of Wooster and a PgD in Brewing & Distilling Sciences from Heriot-Watt University.

