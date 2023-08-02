Barrell Craft Spirits Introduces Bourbon Batch 035 and Rye Batch 004

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original independent blender of unique aged, cask strength whiskey since 2013, launched Barrell Bourbon Batch 035 and the highly-anticipated Rye Batch 004.

Barrell Bourbon Batch 035, which struck gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, is a multi-mash bill blend of six and seven-year-old spicy and earthy, high-rye, high proof oak forward barrels. They were combined with a blend of eight-year-old softer, lower-proof barrels with concentrated notes of dark cherry and butterscotch. After mingling for two months, 13-year-old barrels with dominant fruit flavors were layered in. A portion of these barrels had more tropical fruit notes and the other portion showed more dried and candied fruit notes. The resulting bourbon is peppery and intriguing on the nose, and sweet and long on the finish. The blend was bottled at cask strength (116.24 proof).

Rye Batch 004 is a blend of straight rye whiskeys from Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Canada. 10-year-old Indiana Rye barrels with notes of brown sugar and a touch of smoke had five and six-year-old barrels layered in for fruit and spice character. 14-year-old Canadian barrels were added for their dry herbal notes. The result is fruit-forward rye with layers of depth. With a derived mash bill of rye (89%), corn (7%) and malted barley (4%), the blend was bottled at cask strength (115.7 proof).

“It’s incredible to think we’ve launched 35 unique bourbon batches over the past 10 years, which truly speaks to our passion for pushing the creative envelope every day,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “We’re also thrilled to launch our first rye batch since 2020 which marks the debut of our new back labels that will become a staple of nearly all our future releases. As longtime champions of transparency, this further underscores our commitment to informing consumers about what’s in their glass of whiskey.”

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels, and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean it can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength guides every product release.

Both expressions are available for purchase online via the BCS website at barrellbourbon.com and in select retailers later this month for the suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750ml bottle.

