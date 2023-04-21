Barrell Craft Spirits Launches Private Release Rye

Louisville, Ky. – Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original independent blender of unique aged, cask strength whiskey since 2013, will add Rye to its already expansive Private Release offerings, as it continues to lead the industry in micro-blending unique expressions for whiskey enthusiasts. For this special series, BCS selected Rye whiskeys from Indiana and Canada and then blended them into unique recipes with variations on a theme. Beginning this month with 10 initial selections, each release will feature a blend of Rye whiskey designed for its unique finishing cask.

The BCS Private Release Rye Series includes:

Rye Whiskey finished in an Armagnac Cask

Rye Whiskey finished in a Bourbon Whiskey Barrel

Rye Whiskey finished in an XO Cognac Cask

Rye Whiskey finished in an Oloroso Sherry Barrel

Rye Whiskey finished in a Madeira Barrel

Rye Whiskey finished in a Ruby Port Barrel

Rye Whiskey finished in a Barbados Rum Cask

Rye Whiskey finished in a Sauternes Barrel

Rye Whiskey finished in a Tokaji Barrel

Rye Whiskey finished in a Pedro Ximenez Sherry Barrel

Known best for blending award-winning, unique aged spirits at cask strength, BCS’ Private Release Series showcases the team’s blending expertise while maintaining a single barrel-like scale controlled entirely by hand and by palate. Private Release barrels also offer retailers, bourbon clubs and whiskey aficionados something truly unique.

“We’ve expanded our successful Private Release program to include rye whiskeys featuring unique finishing barrels and casks from around America and the world,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “For more than 10 years, we’ve led the industry in micro-blending and have proudly pioneered many of these finishes being utilized by other producers today.”

Each offering in the Private Release Series is produced as a limited release, has a distinct flavor profile, and contains between 150-180 total 750ml bottles, with an SRP of $109.99.

About Barrell Craft Spirits

Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits® is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum. Recognized for our blending expertise since 2013, we skillfully design, produce, and launch leading, unique products that surprise and delight whiskey aficionados and novices alike.

Barrell Craft Spirits®, Barrell®, Barrell Bourbon® and Barrell Rye® are registered trademarks owned by Barrell Craft Spirits LLC.

