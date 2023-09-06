Barrell Craft Spirits Launches Sample Gift Box

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original independent blender of unique aged, cask strength whiskey since 2013, launched a gift box containing 100ml samples of its core Barrell products – Dovetail, Seagrass, Vantage – and its newest batch release, Barrell Bourbon Batch 035.

Barrell Dovetail

A blend of whiskeys finished in blackstrap rum, Port, and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet barrels. A uniquely delicious whiskey with a buttery texture and rich, spicy depth.

Barrell Seagrass

A blend of Canadian and American rye whiskeys finished in Martinique rum, Madeira, and apricot brandy barrels. Ripe, juicy fruit sits at the core of this whiskey, wrapped by layers of leather, grassy herbs, and rye spice.

Barrell Vantage

A blend of straight bourbons finished in three distinct expressions of virgin oak: Mizunara, French, and toasted American oak casks. The result is a warm, elegant bourbon that highlights the many dimensions of oak.

Barrell Bourbon Batch 035

A blend of 6, 7, 8, and 13-year-old bourbons. The resulting bourbon is peppery and intriguing on the nose, and sweet and long on the finish.

“Many consumers appreciate the opportunity to sample an ultra-premium whiskey before purchasing a 750ml bottle,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “Our sample gift box is the perfect way to try before you buy. It also makes an ideal holiday stocking stuffer for adult whiskey enthusiasts.”

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels, and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean it can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength guides every product release.

The sample gift box is available for purchase online via the BCS website at barrellbourbon.com and in select retail locations across the U.S. for the suggested retail price of $69.99.

The award-winning line of Barrell Craft Spirits releases are currently sold in 49 US states.

About Barrell Craft Spirits

Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits® is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum. Recognized for our blending expertise since 2013, we skillfully design, produce, and launch leading, unique products that surprise and delight whiskey aficionados and novices alike.

For More Information:

https://www.barrellbourbon.com/